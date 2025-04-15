FervoGear Launches Custom SFI-5 Racing Suit Giveaway

FervoGear, a SFI-certified brand, is announcing a giveaway for a custom SFI-5 double layer racing suit valued at $799 to give back to the racing community.

Safety drives our mission at FervoGear and this giveaway is our way of thanking the community that fuels our passion and innovation.” — John S. Safety Engineer at FervoGear

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established by motorsport enthusiasts with over 45 years of combined experience, FervoGear designs custom fire suits that meet racing safety standards. Therefore, each suit is made from flame-resistant Nomex meta-aramid fabric, ensuring reliable protection, durability, and driver comfort.Additionally, FervoGear racing suits undergo SFI certification testing, evaluating Thermal Protective Performance (TPP), flame resistance, and thermal shrinkage to ensure safety under racing conditions.The giveaway features the SFI-5 double layer racing suit, which includes a velcro-adjustable waist belt, 360-degree arm gussets, and double interlocked stitching. The suit also comes with lower back stretch panels, custom sizing, multiple collar styles, stainless steel D-rings, unlimited embroidery, and a choice of boot-cut or cuffed leg design.Moreover, FervoGear provides a 3.5-week turnaround and offers a price match guarantee against any USA-based SFI-approved dealer, making quality racing safety gear accessible.Details of the Giveaway1️⃣ FervoGear is giving away a custom SFI-5 Double Layer Suit worth $799.2️⃣ Enter for free by April 30, 2025 at 5 PM CST for a chance to win.3️⃣ No purchase is necessary,4️⃣ Winner will be announced on May 1, 2025 at 5 PM CST.How to Enter1️⃣ Like our Facebook page2️⃣ Like the giveaway post3️⃣ Share the post on your timeline4️⃣ Tag at least 5 friends (more tags = more bonus entries)5️⃣Follow our Instagram pageAbout FervoGear:McKinney, TX-based FervoGear LLC provides a wide selection of racing gear, including suits, shoes, and gloves, for various racing types like karting, oval track, drag racing, and road course. All gear complies with SFI 3.2A/1 (single-layer suits) and SFI 3.2A/5 (double-layer suits) certifications to ensure maximum protection.For more information, visit https://fervogear.com/

