ESET launches integration with Wazuh

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is continuing to increase its number of integrations, this time, by connecting with Wazuh, a popular open-source security platform.Cybersecurity is becoming more complex and difficult. B2B organizations might find obstacles in adjusting to this new reality. Therefore, interoperability has become crucial, which is also why ESET has adopted an API-first approach. As a result, the provision of strong security is easier than ever, as those organizations that need to correlate vast amounts of data from multiple sources, across several vendors, can create more efficient security workflows.The ESET Endpoint Management Platform (ESET PROTECT), including its Detection and Response capabilities (ESET Inspect), as well as ESET Cloud Office Security, integrates seamlessly with Wazuh, enabling organizations to consolidate security alerts, telemetry, and incidents in a single pane of glass. The integration works by using API-based integration – ESET provides REST APIs, allowing Wazuh to query and pull relevant security events, incidents, and telemetry directly.Consequentially, this integration should empower any security-conscious organization or professional with cost-effective, open-source security monitoring and compliance solutions. For example, security analysts or incident responders can use Wazuh’s dashboards to correlate ESET’s endpoint detection events with other logs, perform threat hunting, and develop comprehensive incident response playbooks. In the same vein, IT administrators can utilize Wazuh to generate summary reports, do compliance checks, and monitor operational metrics across their entire security stacks, including ESET-supplied data. Effectively, with this integration, security teams can do more with fewer tools and less manual work.“ESET provides security solutions that can protect one’s tomorrow today. With our integrations, we aim to lessen security burdens, and empower security operators with tools that create natural efficiencies, relieving many of their workflows. With data from ESET PROTECT, ESET Inspect, and ESET Cloud Office Security in Wazuh, they can cover the needs of an entire business environment from a single pane of glass,” said Michal Hájovský, Global Sales Lead at ESET.Visit our ESET integrations page for more information.Find out more about Wazuh’s open-source security platform Discover more about the power of comprehensive security on the ESET PROTECT Platform page.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

