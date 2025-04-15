Women Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Travel to Meet Palestinian Women

Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams, Tawakkol Karman and Shirin Ebadi Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams and Tawakkol Karman meeting Palestinian women

Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams, Tawakkol Karman and Shirin Ebadi travel to Jordan and the West Bank to meet women resisting violence and occupation

AMMAN, JORDAN, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the northern West Bank, where thousands of Palestinians remain without shelter and access to basic services due to ongoing Israeli military operations, settler violence, and home demolitions, a delegation led by Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams, Tawakkol Karman, and Shirin Ebadi traveled to the region. The visit aimed to hear directly from Palestinian women about the challenges they face, to gather their testimonies, and amplify their perspectives on urgent needs and potential solutions.The Nobel Women’s Initiative delegation began in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, where Jody Williams witnessed firsthand the expansion of Israeli settlements, recognized by international organizations as illegal under international law. She met women and families who shared testimonies of attacks from armed settlers, arbitrary detentions, and the destruction of homes, schools, and public services. In the village of Al-Mughayir, 19-year-old Noor shared how she was shot in the leg by an armed settler—one of countless examples of impunity that define daily life for Palestinians under occupation.“This is genocide. This is an illegal occupation perpetrated by Israel,” said Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jody Williams. “Governments, especially my own country, the U.S., are complicit in these crimes against humanity. The world must stop arming and enabling this brutal occupation. We stand with the Palestinian people.”Following the West Bank visit, Nobel Peace Prize laureates Jody Williams, Tawakkol Karman, and Shirin Ebadi convened in Jordan to meet with dozens of Palestinian women: teachers, doctors, journalists, activists, former detainees, and caregivers. These conversations focused on levels of devastation and the roles women play in response.“Palestinian women are experiencing unspeakable violence—yet they continue to lead, organize, and care for their communities,” said Tawakkol Karman. “Their struggle for survival and dignity is our shared struggle. World leaders must end Israeli apartheid, halt military aggression in the West Bank and Gaza, and impose an arms embargo. Justice requires action. The world must not look away from the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” she added. “It must end. Now.”Together, the laureates called for an end to Israeli military actions in Gaza, the occupation of Palestinian territories, and ongoing genocide (recognized by the UN Special Rapporteur and the International Court of Justice case). They also reaffirmed support for Palestinian self-determination, statehood, and the right of return as outlined in international law.The delegation included prominent women peace leaders, including Joyce Ajlouny, General Secretary of the American Friends Service Committee and fellow Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She commented:“Israel continues killing Palestinians every day and intentionally starving the entire population. This must be stopped. I join the women Nobel Peace laureates in calling on governments and multilateral bodies to find the moral courage to demand that humanitarian aid continues to flow and that military aid to Israel is halted immediately. Our common humanity is at stake. Every day counts, and every minute saves lives. We must act now!”Palestinian-Canadian lawyer Diana Buttu, who was also part of the delegation, added that “States of the International Criminal Court must uphold their obligations under international law by enforcing warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, thereby reaffirming the global commitment to human rights and the rule of law”.Doctors described targeted attacks on healthcare in Gaza and the West Bank—maternity clinics bombed, ambulances blocked, hospitals without electricity. Students and educators spoke about the barriers within the education system. Farmers described destroyed olive groves and confiscated land. The delegation also heard testimony about the experiences of Palestinian women in Israeli prisons: arbitrary arrests, torture, sexual violence, and systematic denial of legal rights.Through meetings with local leaders and UN agencies, including UNRWA, the delegation gained deeper insight into the breadth of the crisis.Nobel Women’s Initiative stands in solidarity with Palestinian women. Their voices and solutions must be central to all peace, justice, and reconstruction efforts.A full report and documentation from the delegation will be released in May 2025.END.Nobel Women’s Initiative is led by eight women Nobel Peace Prize laureates - Jody Williams (USA), Shirin Ebadi (Iran), Tawakkol Karman (Yemen), Leymah Gbowee (Liberia), Rigoberta Menchú Tum (Guatemala), Narges Mohammadi (Iran), Maria Ressa (Philippines) and Oleksandra Matviichuk (Ukraine). Women are crucial to attaining lasting peace, and yet in times of war and conflict they are seen as victims, and too often excluded from formal peace-building processes. The laureates know the importance of women peacebuilders, and the challenges they face firsthand. At NWI they work together to use the platform and access that the Nobel Peace Prize offers to elevate the voices and support the work of women peace activists around the world.

