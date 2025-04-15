InferenceCloud.ai Partners with Christensen Advisory for APAC Expansion

The InferenceCloud marketing & communications solution

InferenceCloud partners with Christensen Advisory for APAC expansion. Christensen becomes exclusive distributor, using AI for data-driven market communications.

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InferenceCloud and Christensen Advisory have announced a strategic partnership set to transform data-driven market research, marketing and communications across Asia. By uniting Christensen's deep regional expertise and established reputation in strategic communications and capital markets with InferenceCloud's advanced AI technology, the alliance aims to deliver unprecedented value and efficiency to agency clients. Not only will Christensen Advisory benefit directly from the power of the InferenceCloud platform, but the deal has made them the exclusive distributor for InferenceCloud across Asia.

InferenceCloud's AI has a proven track record in assisting global firms to engage diverse professionals across regions such as Asia, Europe, and the United States. The platform transforms vast datasets into actionable insights, identifies subtle differences in attitudes, uncovers new communication opportunities, allows companies to tailor content effectively for different regions and roles, and drastically reduces the input and resources needed to conduct complex market research by weeks or even months.

“AI is undoubtedly redefining the future of corporate communications,” said Roger Hu, CEO of Christensen Advisory. “With InferenceCloud.ai, we’ve been able to win new clients by presenting data-backed strategies that are truly aligned with their goals. The platform fully streamlines our research process, allowing us to uncover untapped narratives that are proven to resonate with targeted audiences, in a fraction of the time. What really sets it apart is the ability to benchmark corporate messaging strategies against peers, providing valuable perspectives in hindsight. We are thrilled to team up with InferenceCloud and be at the forefront of providing the tools that will help the industry grow and succeed together.”

Mark Seall, Co-Founder and CEO of InferenceCloud.ai, added, “Christensen’s success leveraging InferenceCloud to deliver measurable outcomes is powerful validation of our mission to empower communications with purpose-built AI. Our partnership with them represents a shared vision for empowering the communications industry with the technology needed to thrive, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey with them.”

About Christensen Advisory

With 40 years of global advisory experience and two decades in Asia, Christensen Advisory has established strong, long-term relationships within the financial services sector. The firm boasts a proven track record in helping clients secure impactful media coverage and effectively engage with capital market professionals. Their deep understanding of the media landscape and cultural nuances in Asia, particularly in China, enables them to navigate this unique environment successfully. Christensen has advised over 1,000 senior executives and raised more than USD15 billion through over 60 transactions, underscoring their significant influence in capital markets.

About InferenceCloud AI

InferenceCloud is the first AI platform purpose-built to re-imagine the entire Marketing Communications lifecycle. Leveraging proprietary conversational graph technology and AI agents, InferenceCloud moves beyond generic tools to deliver deep audience insights, systematic strategic planning, and high-quality content generation with unparalleled certainty. Designed by Marcom and AI experts, the platform enables agencies and corporate teams to significantly boost productivity, improve engagement, and achieve measurable bottom-line benefits, fundamentally changing the economics of the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.