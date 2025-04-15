Dovetail Launches AI Document Generation to Automate and Secure HR Letter Creation

New Copilot feature enables employees, managers, and HR to generate contracts, terminations, and other HR letters using pre-approved templates.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dovetail Software, a leading provider of SaaS-based HR Case Management and Employee Experience solutions, today announced the launch of a powerful new feature in its HR Copilot: AI-assisted document generation. This enhancement allows employees, managers, and HR teams to generate a wide range of official HR documents on demand—quickly, securely, and with full control.

With this release, users can generate documents like new hire letters, contracts, performance improvement plans, employment verifications, visa support letters, and termination notices, all within seconds. The system ensures that access to document types is governed by role-based permissions, so managers and HR teams can only create documents for employees they are authorized to support.

The feature is available directly within the Dovetail Employee Portal, as well as in Microsoft Teams and Slack, enabling users to access it from wherever they work.

Copilot uses pre-approved PDF or Word templates configured by administrators. It pulls real-time data from Dovetail and other connected systems such as Workday, Oracle, SAP, and UKG. Where data isn’t available, Copilot prompts the requester to provide the required information in a clear, guided manner.

Once complete, the system delivers the finished document as either a PDF or Word file—ready for delivery or further editing. This approach reduces manual effort, improves compliance, and ensures consistency in HR communications across the organization.

“Our customers are telling us they want speed, compliance, and consistency,” said Kane Frisby, COO at Dovetail Software. “With Copilot’s document generation, we’ve made it effortless to generate legally correct, fully populated HR letters in seconds—with zero risk of someone sending the wrong document to the wrong employee.”

This launch builds on Dovetail’s mission to modernize HR service delivery and reduce administrative burdens using intelligent, employee-centric automation. With AI-assisted document generation, HR teams can now move faster, stay in control, and deliver a better experience across every step of the employee journey.

Dovetail HR Copilot’s document generation capability is now generally available.

