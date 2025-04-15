Shipping Container Homes Take Aim at the Homeless Crisis

On Wheels 20ft Container Home 40ft Container Home 20ft Container Home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress the homelessness crisis in the United States continues to expand. The lack of affordable housing is driving this issue. Modern shipping container homes offer a solution to the problem. Compact Living is a premier U.S. builder of modern shipping container homes.Shipping container homes are built from the same materials as traditional housing. These homes are extremely durable to the elements and can be quickly built and transported to the areas that need them. With modern features such as efficient central ductless heating and cooling, ample sized bathrooms, mini kitchens with cooktops and microwave ovens, these homes offer features found in most new apartment homes. Power, water and sewer can be quickly connected to local available utilities, or off-grid options are available such as solar panels to power the home. Once delivered to the site, these homes are typically ready for move-in the same day. Container homes are typically built in 20’, 30’ and 40’ lengths, and can be mounted to a heavy-duty trailer to offer mobility like an RV-Travel trailer. A container home can also be renovated and updated as needed, similar to an apartment unit re-fresh that is completed between occupants.Most cities have not recognized the viability of modern shipping container homes to address the homeless crisis even though millions of these shipping containers arrive at U.S. shipping ports every year.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. Our prices start as low as $22,900. Our management team has 40 years of experience in residential construction and sales, land development and property management. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visit www.compact.homes Contact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Salespatti@compact.homes

