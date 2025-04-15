“Página do Governo” Highlights Reforms in the Justice Sector with Interview to Minister Sérgio Hornai

Tue. 15 of April of 2025, 11:11h

The Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai, took part this morning, 15th April 2025, in the recording of a new episode of the program “Página do Governo” (Government Page), which will soon be broadcast on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and posted on the government's digital platforms. The episode focused on the main priorities of the justice sector and the reforms underway to ensure a strong, transparent and effective judicial system that inspires confidence in the population and contributes to sustainable national development.

During the interview, the Minister presented the strategic vision of his mandate, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening the democratic rule of law, correcting past irregularities and consolidating responsible and inclusive institutions. Among the priorities highlighted are the decentralization of judicial services, the enlargement of the judicial map and the simplification of legal procedures, with the aim of improving access to justice, especially for vulnerable communities in rural areas.

The Minister also addressed the importance of strengthening the Criminal Investigation Police (PCIC- in Portuguese acronym), through continuous technical training, the modernization of forensic technology and the strengthening of infrastructures, while also highlighting the need for partnerships with international entities to combat transnational crime. Regarding the fight against corruption, he stressed that the government is developing a comprehensive strategy, with concrete measures to ensure the integrity of the judicial system and restore citizens' trust.

Regarding the promotion of gender equality in the justice sector, the Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to integrating a gender approach into all judicial policies, with the creation of mechanisms to combat gender-based violence and ongoing training for professionals in the sector. He also stressed the alignment of the Ministry's policies with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda, in particular with Goal 16, which aims to promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

Sérgio Hornai also shared his long-term vision for the sector, based on building a modern and inclusive justice system with solid institutions capable of sustaining national progress. He also referred to the contribution of international partners and friendly countries, whose support has been important in strengthening judicial institutions and promoting the technical and professional training of human resources in the sector.

“Página do Governo” is promoted by the Minister for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government’s Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with RTTL. The program features Nélia Chaves as presenter, Ika Moniz as executive producer and technical support from the communication teams of the Prime Minister's Office, the Government Spokesperson's Office and the member of the Government interviewed. This platform aims to ensure greater transparency and proximity between the government and citizens, allowing the population to follow the main actions and public policies underway in an accessible and informed way.

To see the previous Government Page programs already broadcast with the Minister of Estate Administration click here, with the Minister of Public Works click here, and with the Minister of Planning and Strategic Investment click here.