Senate Bill 642 Printer's Number 649
PENNSYLVANIA, April 14 - of children, but does have routine interaction with
children, as defined under subsection 6303(a), due to
working or volunteering at a health care facility that
serves children, school, day care, a facility providing
child-care services as defined under subsection 6303(a)
or a facility providing a program, activity or service
for children, including positions as administrative,
cafeteria, janitorial or other non-direct-care staff who
have regular and repeated contact with children integral
to the individual's employment or volunteer
responsibilities. A certification issued by the
department under this subparagraph shall include
information about founded and indicated reports subject
to the following limitations:
(A) An indicated or founded report classified as
child protection tier I, as provided in subsection
(h), shall be reportable under clearance level 2 for
a period of 15 years from the date of the incident.
(B) An indicated or founded report classified as
child protection tier II, as provided in subsection
(h), shall be reportable under clearance level 2 for
a period of five years from the date of the incident.
(C) An indicated or founded report classified as
Child protection tier III, as provided in subsection
(h), shall not be reportable under clearance level 2.
(iii) If the certification request is for an
individual who meets the description under section
6344(a)(2) or (3), or who otherwise meets the definition
of a potential kinship care resource as defined under 42
Pa.C.S. § 6302 (relating to definitions) or a resource
