Senate Bill 642 Printer's Number 649

of children, but does have routine interaction with

children, as defined under subsection 6303(a), due to

working or volunteering at a health care facility that

serves children, school, day care, a facility providing

child-care services as defined under subsection 6303(a)

or a facility providing a program, activity or service

for children, including positions as administrative,

cafeteria, janitorial or other non-direct-care staff who

have regular and repeated contact with children integral

to the individual's employment or volunteer

responsibilities. A certification issued by the

department under this subparagraph shall include

information about founded and indicated reports subject

to the following limitations:

(A) An indicated or founded report classified as

child protection tier I, as provided in subsection

(h), shall be reportable under clearance level 2 for

a period of 15 years from the date of the incident.

(B) An indicated or founded report classified as

child protection tier II, as provided in subsection

(h), shall be reportable under clearance level 2 for

a period of five years from the date of the incident.

(C) An indicated or founded report classified as

Child protection tier III, as provided in subsection

(h), shall not be reportable under clearance level 2.

(iii) If the certification request is for an

individual who meets the description under section

6344(a)(2) or (3), or who otherwise meets the definition

of a potential kinship care resource as defined under 42

Pa.C.S. § 6302 (relating to definitions) or a resource

