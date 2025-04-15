Rewterz Releases Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024 Highlighting Key Cybersecurity Trends and Threat Actor Activity

Rewterz Annual Threat Intelligence Report

Rewterz’s Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024 reveals key cyber threats, trends, and insights to help organizations strengthen defenses in 2025 and beyond.

Our Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024 helps organizations understand evolving risks and stay ahead. Rewterz delivers intelligence-led cybersecurity for resilience and foresight.” — Chairman Faiz Ahmad Shuja

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rewterz, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence and managed security services, has released its Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024, offering in-depth analysis of the current global cyber threat landscape. The findings, drawn from data gathered across Rewterz’s Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and endpoint security infrastructure, are intended to help organizations proactively strengthen their defenses in 2025 and beyond.

The report provides a data-driven snapshot of cybersecurity trends, highlighting key attack vectors, affected sectors, and evolving threat actor techniques. Based on the analysis of thousands of protected servers and endpoints, Rewterz’s SOCs utilizes various technologies to detect and respond to threats across client infrastructures.

Key Insights from the Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024:

The latest Threat Intelligence Report highlights evolving cyber threats and attack patterns impacting organizations worldwide. Malware remained the most common attack method, with phishing, credential theft, and vulnerability exploits also posing significant risks.

Cybercriminals continue to target high-value sectors, including technology, healthcare, finance, and public services, using ransomware, advanced malware, and data exploitation tactics. The report also underscores the growing impact of DDoS attacks on major industries, disrupting critical services.

Faiz Ahmad Shuja, Chairman & Founder of Rewterz comments “Our Annual Threat Intelligence Report 2024 is designed to give organizations a clearer understanding of the risks they face and how to defend against them. Rewterz is committed to delivering intelligence-driven cybersecurity that empowers businesses to stay resilient, informed, and always one step ahead of cyber attacks.”

About Rewterz Cybersecurity

Rewterz is a premier cybersecurity solutions provider offering managed SOC services, threat intelligence, and incident response capabilities to organizations worldwide. With a focus on innovation and intelligence-led defence, Rewterz empowers businesses to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats through real-time visibility, rapid detection, and decisive action.

