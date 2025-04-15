2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Preliminary Begins, Promoting international cultural exchanges

2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific Preliminary Round Begins, Promoting Musical Exchange in the Region​​ 2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific Preliminary Round Begins, Promoting Musical Exchange in the Region​​ 2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific Preliminary Round Begins, Promoting Musical Exchange in the Region​​ 2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific Preliminary Round Begins, Promoting Musical Exchange in the Region​​ 2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific Preliminary Round Begins, Promoting Musical Exchange in the Region​​

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Prokofiev International Music Competition Asia-Pacific preliminary round has officially commenced. This international music competition is organized by the Association for World Contemporary Musicians (AWCM) ( http://www.afwcm.com ), with joint implementation by the China-Europe International Institute of Music and Art (CEII) and the Shenzhen Prokofiev International Art Center of China.The Prokofiev International Music Competition was established in 1991 by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Sergei Prokofiev. As one of the significant classical music competitions globally, it has been dedicated to preserving and promoting the musical spirit of 20th-century composer Sergei Prokofiev and advancing his music worldwide. The 2002 competition received support and sponsorship from UNESCO. The hosting of the Asia-Pacific regional competition provides a platform for local musicians to showcase their talents while fostering deeper international musical exchange.Since its inception, the competition has attracted accomplished musicians from around the world and has become a notable international music event in Russia. Having successfully held multiple editions since 1991, the competition has established a respected reputation worldwide. The competition joined the World Federation of International Music Competitions in 1997 and became an international music competition endorsed by China's Ministry of Culture in 2012. To date, it has received recognition from more than 80 higher arts institutions globally and support from the cultural ministries of China and Russia. Due to its broad influence and professional standards, many musicians from around the world have gained recognition through this competition, which has both witnessed the growth of numerous talented musicians and contributed to the development of music arts globally.The 2025 competition encompasses multiple categories including piano, vocal, orchestral instruments, chamber music, and composition, with different age groups. Award winners will receive honors and prizes, along with opportunities to participate in international music festivals and global tours, performing alongside established musicians.​​The Association for World Contemporary Musicians (AWCM): A Bridge for Global Musical Exchange​​The Association for World Contemporary Musicians (AWCM) ( http://www.afwcm.com ), the organizer of this competition, is dedicated to promoting global musical cultural exchange and development.Founded in 2018 with headquarters in Russia, AWCM consists of pianists, singers, composers, musicians, and cultural arts professionals from around the world, according to Yanyang Zhou, the Executive Chairman of the Asia-Pacific region. It is a professional music arts organization that welcomes voluntary membership from arts professionals worldwide. The association focuses on promoting cooperation and development in the global music field, participating in international cultural and artistic exchanges, creating a positive musical arts environment, and enriching the diversity of global music culture. AWCM has organized and supported several internationally recognized music competitions, such as the Prokofiev International Music Competition and the Gramophone International Music Competition. It maintains close cooperation with top music academies, classical symphony orchestras, and cultural institutions worldwide, regularly conducting international forums, music competitions, masterclasses, and music festivals to seek mutual prosperity and development within the industry, presenting a beautiful, authentic, and peaceful artistic world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.