Earth Buddy Expands Access to Holistic Pet Care with Launch of New Website

Earth Buddy carries a variety of functional mushroom products that may support the immune system and improve cognitive function. Earth Buddy started in a small bakery in Denver, and has since blossomed into a reputable and well-known company based in Longmont, Colorado.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Buddy, a trusted leader in pet wellness, proudly announces the launch of its new website. This launch reflects Earth Buddy’s deeper mission to empower pet parents with natural, effective tools to support their animals' health and longevity—without the fluff, fillers, or confusion often found in conventional pet products.

At the heart of Earth Buddy’s approach is a belief that pets deserve the same quality of care and consideration as humans when it comes to health and wellness. Every Earth Buddy product is formulated with intention, relying on a short list of thoughtfully chosen ingredients—each with a purpose, and none with a hidden agenda. Their line of CBD-infused products for dogs and cats features organic, full-spectrum hemp grown on a small, regenerative farm in Colorado. Unlike many large-scale manufacturers, Earth Buddy maintains complete control over their hemp from seed to shelf, ensuring potency, purity, and sustainability in every batch.

The new website reflects this commitment to integrity and simplicity. It serves as a gateway to explore Earth Buddy’s holistic philosophy and science-backed formulations, all rooted in transparency and trust. Their approach to wellness centers on addressing real-life concerns using natural compounds that work with the body, not against it. From calming aids to cognitive support to joint care, Earth Buddy’s products are crafted to nurture long-term vitality in both dogs and cats.

“Our mission has always been to provide pet parents with real solutions—clean, honest products that reflect how deeply we care about the animals in our lives,” said Sean Zyer, founder of Earth Buddy. “With our new website, we’re opening the door wider for people to understand not just what we do, but why we do it. Our products are different because our values are different.”

Earth Buddy is deliberate in what it leaves out of its formulas. You won’t find artificial flavors, preservatives, or added sugars. Instead, ingredients like functional mushrooms, grass-fed bovine colostrum, and whole-plant hemp extract are used to support key systems in the body—naturally and effectively. Each product is tested by a third-party lab to verify cannabinoid content, purity, and safety, and the company is deeply committed to educating customers about what those results mean.

This new chapter in Earth Buddy’s journey is about more than products—it’s about building a healthier future for pets through education, community, and uncompromising quality. As more pet parents look to move away from synthetic treatments and toward nature-based solutions, Earth Buddy stands ready with a clear, compassionate, and well-informed path forward.

To explore Earth Buddy’s line of pet products and learn more about their commitment to holistic pet health, visit the new website at www.earthbuddypet.com.

Earth Buddy Pet - Hemp Supplements for Dogs and Cats

Legal Disclaimer:

