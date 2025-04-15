Pocatello Entrepreneur Launches Business Movement Connecting and Supporting East Idaho Leaders

Morgan McKell, Founder, Strategy Zoo

Strategy Zoo founder Morgan McKell brings 40+ small businesses together through weekly networking, a digital platform, and Chamber leadership.

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since relocating to Pocatello in August 2023, entrepreneur and marketing strategist Morgan McKell has sparked a movement across East Idaho’s business community. Through his consulting firm, Strategy Zoo, McKell has launched two in-person networking groups and a digital platform that are now helping dozens of small businesses grow through community, clarity, and collaboration.

His efforts have quickly earned recognition—not only from local business owners—but from the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, which recently named Strategy Zoo its Member of the Month for April 2025.

“I didn’t move here to blend in, I came here to build something meaningful,” McKell said. “In less than a year, we’ve created something bigger than I imagined. Business owners are showing up, helping each other, and gaining real momentum.”

Building Business Momentum, One Meetup at a Time

The momentum started with a simple idea: get people in the room. Shortly after his move to Pocatello, McKell founded East Idaho Mastermind, a Monday morning gathering hosted weekly at Gate City Coffee. The meetup focuses on mindset, sales, leadership, and marketing—but its real strength lies in its consistency and community.

Unlike traditional networking, East Idaho Mastermind is designed to be a place for peer support and honest conversations. No membership fees. No obligations. Just committed business owners helping each other grow.

“We don’t do pitches. We do progress,” said McKell. “This group is about clarity and connection. When people have space to think and speak with purpose, good things follow.”

In the following weeks, McKell expanded his reach by launching Connect Idaho, a free weekly networking lunch held every Wednesday at Señor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta Restaurant. The format is structured, the vibe is welcoming, and the impact is already being felt. Modeled after the successful Connect Utah organization—known for its 40,000+ members—Connect Idaho brings together professionals from all industries, without the pressure of contracts or fees.

Between the two weekly events, more than 40 local businesses have participated—many returning week after week, and several already reporting increased referrals, new collaborations, and more confidence in their marketing strategies.

“Morgan has brought an energy that’s been missing,” said Kelsey Hart, owner of Creative Honey Badger in Pocatello. “These events aren’t just networking—they’re movement-building. They remind you that you’re not alone, and that momentum is something you can actually create.”

Expanding the Vision Online

Not all support needs to be in-person. Recognizing that business owners also need tactical tools to grow, McKell created the Growth Navigator Network, a members-only online platform where entrepreneurs can access proven marketing templates, strategy guides, swipe files, and curated resources.

The platform is designed for both brick-and-mortar shops and digital entrepreneurs alike. It includes a private chat system, a peer forum for idea exchange, and step-by-step downloads that help business owners improve their website, SEO, email marketing, and lead generation.

“I built what I wish I had when I was starting out,” said McKell, who has founded and sold multiple companies. “People don’t need another guru—they need a system that works, support they can count on, and the confidence to execute.”

Chamber Recognition and What’s Ahead

McKell’s presence within the Pocatello business scene hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s a regular attendee at Chamber ribbon cuttings, Chamber Champs, CEO Breakfasts, and other local events, showing up not just for visibility—but to encourage and support other businesses doing the work.

In recognition of his consistent involvement and impact, the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce named Strategy Zoo the April 2025 Member of the Month.

Later this month, McKell will serve as the featured speaker at the Chamber’s Lunch & Learn Series on Thursday, April 24 at 12:30 PM, where he’ll deliver a session on high-ROI social media strategies for small businesses. The training will focus on creating meaningful content, building local awareness, and turning attention into action.

“This isn’t about getting likes—it’s about getting seen, trusted, and chosen,” said McKell. “If you run a business, you don’t need to go viral. You just need to be visible to the right people at the right time.”

About Strategy Zoo

Strategy Zoo is a business consultancy led by entrepreneur Morgan McKell, helping companies grow through strategic marketing, SEO, and brand clarity. Based in Pocatello, ID

