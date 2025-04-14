Media Advisory: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court to Hear Oral Argument in Hilo as Part of Courts in the Community Program
MEDIA ADVISORY
April 14, 2025
WHAT: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Convening in Hilo, Hawaiʻi
WHO: Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald
Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna
Associate Justice Todd W. Eddins
Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza
Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens
William Heflin, President, Hawaiʻi County Bar Association (MC / moderator)
WHEN: Thursday, April 17, 2025, 10 to 11 a.m. (Door open to the public at 9:30 a.m.)
WHERE: University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center
342 W. Kawili St.
Hilo, HI 96720
As many as 275 students from five area high schools will be in attendance as the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court hears oral agrument in State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante as part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program.
This program brings the judicial process into local communities and provides students a firsthand look at the role of the courts in our democracy. It is also a unique civics education opportunity that highlights how the judiciary resolves disputes under the rule of law.
The participating schools include:
• Hilo High School
• Waiākea High School
• Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Science Public Charter School
• Connections Public Charter School
• Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School
The Judiciary Communication and Community Affairs Office will make pictures and video available to interested media.
Media representatives wishing to film or photograph the argument should file an Application for Extended Coverage with the Supreme Court’s Office of the Chief Clerk. Only one media outlet needs apply. The requirement that media pool coverage from one video camera or one still camera will be waived for this case.
Photographing or filming the faces of the students in the audience will not be allowed. The Chief Justice and a few students will be available for on-camera interviews following the oral argument.
Learn more about State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante on the Judiciary website at this link.
Media Contact:
Brooks Baehr
Communications & Community Relations Office
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary
417 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813
Telephone: 808-539-4914
brooks.baehr@courts.hawaii.gov
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
