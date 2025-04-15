Disruptive Book Counsels Dealing with Trouble in the Workplace

Published by Time4Thompson - April 22, 2025 Thompson brings 20+ years of corporate communications experience.

Abused and abusive behaviors not only cause personal stress but also sap the organization's productivity and erodes its positive culture.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time4Thompson (T4T) Media announces the release of the insightful and provocative business title, Martyrs, Victims and Jerks by Jennifer Thompson. Trade paperbacks will be available from booksellers worldwide, as well as Kindle books from Amazon, on Tuesday, April 22.

In her engaging narrative, professional management consultant Jennifer Thompson takes readers on a literary safari to track down and identify the Big Three bad actors who may be lurking in readers’ office habitats or perhaps even in their own hearts.

Taking a nod from the animal kingdom with the safari theme, Thompson shows how beastly behaviors are preying on the talent and goodwill of the workplace ecosystem - ultimately sucking the joy out of the job:

• Martyrs believe no one works as hard as they do. They suffer, and they are proud of their sacrifice. They will remind their teammates how much they are giving to the cause for as long as anyone will listen.

• Victims suffer, but they blame others and expect payment in the form of sympathy. The Victim has learned that being perceived as helpless can have great payoffs in the workplace.

• Jerks are predators who use a variety of techniques to garner power over their prey. They come in many forms and reside in all levels of an organization.

The narrative is at times whimsical (but always serious), peppered with cartoon renderings of telltale behaviors by illustrator Christopher Zeineh. Thompson provides case studies and assessment questions for readers and their teams, along with effective solutions for making the workplace habitat more cohesive and more productive.

After decades working for larger companies, Thompson decided to connect with global thought leaders and founded Silverstrand Group. As principal of this consulting firm, she developed a life-changing curriculum focused on behavioral change. She explains, “I came to understand that the single, silver strand weaving through all interactions is perception. ‘Linking perception to reality’ is not just a motto but a way of life for me. My personal mission statement is to be a beneficial presence wherever I go. I may fail often, yet I get up every day committed to this vision.”

Thompson’s colleagues have been effusive in their praise for this influential book. Giulia Cappelli, author of Find Peace on Purpose, comments: “Jennifer Thompson brilliantly shepherds us on a workplace safari identifying the Martyrs, Victims and Jerks we encounter in our professional habitats. Through awareness, humor and honesty, we gain the confidence to courageously look in the mirror and make changes for the better, both professionally and personally.”

Gloria Flores, Vice President of Human Resources at a major corporation, says: “Jennifer has worked closely with many areas including the leadership team, sales and marketing, and frontline supervisors. We have seen the impact of Jennifer's strategy of transferring training back on the job. Jennifer takes an upfront and personal approach to her training and coaching. Her passion and caring shine through each and every project she has completed.”

And according to James M. Kaufman, who holds a Ph.D. in Physics from Caltech: “Jennifer Thompson has the qualities of an engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, psychologist, and marriage counselor. This makes her uniquely qualified to delve into the minds of people who call themselves ‘managers.’ Through a variety of case studies, she brings to light their shadows and, more importantly, provides us mere mortals the means to deal with these personalities. On top of that, she's a dog lover, so she must know what she's talking about!”

Thompson plans to continue her consulting engagements for corporate clients as she applies her effective, systematic approach to improving human relations in and among project teams, achieving higher levels of performance and productivity for their organizations.

Learn more about Thompson’s practice, including tutorials, webinars, and consulting engagements at nomvj.com. # # #

