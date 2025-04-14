DLNR News Release – ʻALALĀ LEARN ON THE FLY IN A MAUI FOREST, April 14, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

ʻALALĀ LEARN ON THE FLY IN A MAUI FOREST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 14, 2025

KĪPAHULU FOREST RESERVE, Maui – Five months after release into the Kīpahulu Forest Reserve in East Maui, a cohort of five ʻalalā (Hawaiian crows) is healthy and continues to discover and practice the instinctual behaviors unique to the species.

The process wasn’t always straightforward and despite some challenges, the ʻalalā have shown resolve. In anticipation of the November 2024 release and the birds’ transition into the wild, several factors initially raised concerns for the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) staff and project partners, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the University of Hawai‘i, and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

Unwalled expanses of forest and the freedoms that come with that are new concepts for this group of birds bred in captivity. In addition, the habitat at the Kīpahulu field site on Maui is different from that of previous releases on Hawaiʻi Island and presented distinct pressures.

An initial challenge to this effort included a cohort release that was several weeks later than planned, during the middle of the rainier and colder season. The inclusion of two innovative technologies – GPS (Global Positioning System) transmitters and automated supplemental feeders – never used before in ʻalalā releases, introduced additional obstacles for the birds to overcome. For these reasons, expectations were conservative from the start.

“Reintroductions are never simple. They require constant adaptation, attention to detail, and a willingness to pivot when needed,” said Dr. Hanna Mounce, MFBRP program manager. “But despite these challenges we can’t lose sight of what’s been accomplished here. We now have birds exploring and establishing themselves in the wild. That alone is monumental.”

Benchmarks established for the ʻalalā include the capacity to forage for native fruits and plants while utilizing the supplemental feeder stations. Their ability to use tree cover as shelter against wind and rain and their capacity to maintain social bonds that support cooperative behavior are additional measures of the cohort’s success.

Another target emphasized by field staff was less tangible but just as important. The team understands that providing the ʻalalā time in the forest and developing familiarity and comfort with their new reality won’t come overnight. The birds needed time and room for self-discovery and to engage with their surroundings to fully adapt and find their footing.

“Some of the behaviors that are instinctual in these birds are coming out over time,” said Martin Frye, MFBRP ʻAlalā research field supervisor. “It’s not just an automatic switch to start engaging in wild behaviors. For some birds this progression can happen quicker, for others at a slower pace. For them to fully express themselves, we need to give them as much time as possible.”

As days turned to weeks and then months, the ʻalalā have shown resilience, adjusting to the elements of their new environment. Over the five-month span since release, the group has grown in several areas which has eased initial concerns.

The ʻalalā have strengthened their flight muscles to take longer journeys and improved their takeoff and landing competency in the dense forest. The birds have also been observed foraging on native plants like pūkiawe, maile, kāwaʻu and ʻōlapa, sheltering in the trees during storm events, and performing bark flaking, where they probe crevices and pick at loose tree bark with their bills. Individuals have expanded their vocal range to produce different vocalizations than heard before in captivity. The ʻalalā are visiting the feeder stations nearby and supplementing their diet to stay healthy. The cohort continues to work together as a cohesive social group and learn from each other, which has been crucial to their development.

The field team and project partners are excited at the prospect of introducing two additional ʻalalā – a male and a female, to the release site later this year. Those birds are currently being evaluated at the Maui Bird Conservation Center to measure their health and readiness to join the group in the wild. “These individuals are undergoing the same pre-release conditioning as the five birds released last fall, including anti-predator training, habituation to the automated feeding systems, and the use of mock transmitters to simulate the units they’ll be fitted with post-release,” said Tess Hebebrand, MFBRP aviculture specialist. Staff are also gauging the birds’ fitness and preparedness as they relate to cooperative social dynamics and how the birds interact.

“We expect the ʻalalā already in the forest to show interest in the new individuals upon their arrival,” Hebebrand added. “To support the growing group, our team has been establishing additional feeder stations throughout the forest to promote spatial dispersion and provide increased foraging opportunities as the birds approach maturity.”

Open communication among partners has been key to this release process and will best inform future release efforts as well. “The success that we’ve had in this pilot project is largely built from previous efforts on Hawaiʻi Island and sharing lessons learned. In that way, our own development mirrors that of the ʻalalā, learning from each other over time,” shared Frye.

Mounce added: “This cohort has been remarkable. They’re staying together, relying on the support systems we’ve put in place, and showing us that, with care and patience, recovery is possible.”

