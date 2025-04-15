Dropzone AI Launches COACH: Free Chrome Extension That Serves as AI-Powered Security Analyst Mentor

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Dropzone AI, the leader in the AI SOC Analyst space, today announced the release of COACH (Cyber Operations Alert & Context Helper), a free Chrome web browser extension designed to mentor security analysts through the investigation process, improving skills and reducing training bottlenecks.

COACH serves as an always-available AI mentor that supplements human training relationships, helping analysts understand security alerts and guiding them through proper investigation methodology. It works with Chrome in addition to other browsers built on Chromium (Microsoft Edge and Brave). The tool works with a wide range of security platforms including AWS GuardDuty, Crowdstrike EDR.

The free Chrome extension reads and interprets alerts from various security platforms, summarizes the alert, provides hypotheses for why it may be a true or false positive, and suggests investigative steps to gather the information needed to validate those hypotheses. It maintains strict zero-data retention policies to protect sensitive information.

Key features of COACH include:

● Alert Interpretation: COACH understands alert data across major security platforms

● Context Provision: Explains alert significance and provides necessary background information

● Investigation Guidance: Walks analysts through standard investigation methodology

● Zero Data Retention: No security alert data is stored, transmitted, or used for AI training

Security teams can use COACH to supplement their training programs. The tool is designed to help improve junior analyst confidence and investigation quality. It also helps managers and security leaders who are looking to accelerate and augment skills development for their teams.

The security industry has long struggled with effective training methods for new analysts. COACH creates a continuous learning environment where analysts develop critical thinking skills while working with real security alerts, not simulations.

COACH arrives at a critical time for security operations. With alert volumes increasing and experienced analysts in short supply, many organizations struggle to maintain investigation quality while onboarding new team members. COACH addresses this challenge by providing consistent, always-available guidance that reinforces best practices.

Security leaders value COACH for its ability to accelerate analyst onboarding and reduce the mentorship burden on senior team members. Security practitioners value the tool for its accessibility, infinite patience, and ability to help them learn new security tools and techniques.

COACH is available now as a free download. Security professionals can visit https://www.dropzone.ai/coach to learn more.

About Dropzone AI:

Dropzone AI is the leading AI SOC Analyst, trusted by SOC teams to automate tedious, repetitive tasks. It autonomously investigates alerts 24/7, integrates with existing security tools, and delivers decision-ready investigation reports. Designed to eliminate alert fatigue and accelerate incident response, Dropzone AI frees SOC teams for higher-level work, enabling organizations to focus on real threats without adding headcount. No playbooks, code, or prompts required. Learn more by visiting www.dropzone.ai.



