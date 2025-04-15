Independent Film Monster Awakens Brings New Take on Creature Horror to Viewers

Cover Art

A chilling new creature feature blends family survival with brutal winter horror in this rising indie gem.

Horror works best when it’s grounded in something real,” Ashley Hays Wright "explains. “The monster is terrifying—but the bond between the father and daughter? That’s what makes you care who lives.” — Ashley Hays Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monster Awakens Delivers Chilling Father-Daughter Survival Horror — Now Streaming on Amazon PrimeA sinister force has been unleashed in the dead of winter, and horror fans can’t look away. Monster Awakens, an indie horror film that’s quietly gaining traction online, is drawing praise for its eerie atmosphere, emotional core, and heart-pounding creature horror. Now available on Amazon Prime Video, the film is being hailed as a sleeper hit that’s both terrifying and surprisingly heartfelt. It has had 2 million streaming minutes in 2 weeks.Set in the icy wilderness of Maine, Monster Awakens follows a young girl and her father as they face off against a mysterious creature that has awakened after decades of silence. What starts as a chilling survival story quickly escalates into an all-out battle against a beast unlike anything they’ve ever faced. The wilderness will not just have a monster lurking but many other predators she will have to overcome.“It’s The Thing meets A Quiet Place, but with a raw emotional thread that makes it feel deeply human,” said one early viewer on social media. “I didn’t expect to cry and scream in the same movie.” Directed by Ashley Hays Wright, the film plays with classic horror movies with, isolation and survival, unseen threats, and the ever-growing tension of something lurking just beyond the trees—but blends them with a grounded, emotional story about family, trauma, and resilience.“At its core, Monster Awakens is about protecting the people you love, no matter what you’re up against,” said David Owen Wright, who also wrote the screenplay. “We wanted the real heart of the film to be the bond between a father and daughter.”"A Creature That Strikes Fear and Feels Real"The monster in Monster Awakens isn’t your average horror movie beast. It’s primal, vicious, and disturbingly intelligent. The film teases its presence with haunting sound design and slow, dread-filled pacing before unleashing a full-blown showdown that fans are calling “intense,” “claustrophobic,” and “absolutely brutal.”"Indie Roots, Viral Buzz"What makes Monster Awakens even more impressive is its indie origin. Shot on a modest budget, with a small but dedicated crew, the film is proof that powerful storytelling and relentless atmosphere can break through the noise—even without a big studio push. All actors were not on green screen, but in the negative temps during a brutal Maine winter while filming. Actress Scout Wright filmed this movie during the coldest part of a Maine winter. Get ready to witness a stunning portrayal of fear as our lead actress bravely navigates the harsh realities of winter. As she confronts negative temperatures , her performance brings to life the raw emotions of vulnerability and survival. This added an authentic layer to her character's fear.Already, clips from the film are gaining traction on Youtube, Facebook, TikTok and horror subreddits, with fans creating fan art, breakdown videos, and theory threads dissecting the monster’s origins. With it currently averaging 1 million streaming minutes a week and climbing, the film’s momentum continues to build.“This is how indie horror legends start,” wrote one reviewer. “Monster Awakens is the kind of film you tell your friends about because they have to see it.”Watch Now on Amazon PrimeMonster Awakens is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers are encouraged to share their reactions on social media using the hashtag #MonsterAwakensFilm.For press inquiries, interviews, or media kits, contact: [David Owen Wright]Website: @Facebook on David Owen Wright or Wright Family FilmsFollow the film on Facebook, Youtube, & Amazon Prime Video

