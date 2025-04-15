New Children's Book Teaches Young Readers Basic Concepts of Saving and Financial Literacy

Maury Becomes a Super Saver! Introduces and Builds on Kids’ Understanding of Financial Basics as Sequel to A Bell For Maury’s Bicycle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young readers and soon-to-be readers learn the benefits of saving money and how to keep track of their progress in Maury Becomes a Super Saver !, the sequel to the award-winning A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle. In follow-up to the first book, Maury the squirrel has been carefully saving the nuts he earned from his allowance and chores but now is running out of room to keep them in his special jar. To further his understanding of saving money, his parents help him open a savings account and make tracking his progress fun. With an engaging story and vivid illustrations, Maury Becomes a Super Saver! entertains young readers as they learn important financial concepts along with Maury. David Maurice Sharp is a financial literacy educator who is inspired to provide financial education to individuals and readers of all ages. Prior to writing Maury Becomes a Super Saver! and A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle, he published The Thriving Artist: Saving and Investing for Performers, Artists, and the Stage and Film Industries. David also serves as a financial education mentor for Betterwise, an app designed for teens to develop real life skills. He teaches regular workshops for Entertainment Community Fund and other organizations and is a frequent guest on financial literacy podcasts.“Introducing children to financial literacy at a young age can start them on a path that will serve them well throughout their lives. By learning along with Maury, young kids can develop their understanding of important financial concepts in a relatable and easy-to-understand way.” David comments. “By continuing Maury’s story, my hope is to empower kids and their caregivers by laying a strong foundation for financial literacy and responsibility.”Franklin Silva is a Brazilian artist who first brought Maury to life as the illustrator for A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle. His award-winning pieces have been shown in exhibitions in the U.S. and Brazil. He enjoys exploring both traditional and digital art, taking inspiration from music, video games, science fiction films, animation and cartoons.Maury Becomes a Super Saver! is available for purchase at Amazon.com and will soon be available at other online book retailers. Review copies are available upon request. For more information about the book as well as A Bell for Maury’s Bicycle, its author and illustrator, please visit https://www.adventuresofmaury.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.