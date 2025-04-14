Jessica W. Sormrude Publishes Reflective Work on Living with MS

LEDYARD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica W. Sormrude presents Igniting the Spirit: Fire and Resilience in the Face of Multiple Sclerosis, a collection of poems that explores the daily struggles of living with multiple sclerosis (MS). The book captures the physical and emotional effects of the condition, giving readers a look into the experiences of those who live with a diagnosis of MS.The poems describe challenges such as pain, fatigue, and uncertainty. They also reflect on moments of strength and determination. The writing focuses on the reality of MS, making it clear how the disease can affect both body and mind.The book uses simple language to communicate deep emotions. It presents everyday difficulties in a way that is easy to understand. The writing reflects the unpredictable nature of MS, showing how symptoms can change without warning. The poems also address the impact of MS on relationships, independence, and daily life.Sormrude’s work provides insight into an often misunderstood condition. Her writing highlights the unseen struggles that many people with MS face. The words capture feelings of frustration, isolation, and perseverance, giving a clear picture of what it means to live with a chronic illness.About the AuthorJessica W. Sormrude is a licensed clinical social worker with extensive experience supporting individuals with MS. She specializes in neuroimmunology and is dedicated to helping those affected by MS navigate their challenges.As a strong advocate for the MS community, Jessica is a District Advocate Leader for the National MS Society. She promotes policy changes that improve the lives of individuals with MS. Her advocacy efforts are driven by professional commitment and a personal connection to the community.Jessica stays actively involved in the latest advancements in MS care. She attends conferences, workshops, and networking events to learn from experts and those living with MS. She also collaborates with neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals to ensure a well-rounded approach to care.Beyond her advocacy, Jessica owns a private practice where she provides psychotherapy to individuals and families, including those managing chronic illnesses. She believes in using creative expression, such as art, music, and writing, to help clients process their emotions and find healing.Jessica’s dedication to the MS community is reflected in her compassionate care, ongoing education, and leadership in raising awareness. Through her work, she remains committed to helping individuals live full and empowered lives despite their challenges.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300384220

