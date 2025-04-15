Cars Iceland Celebrates 12 Years of Trusted Car Rentals with Unbeatable Perks

Explore Iceland your way this summer with Cars Iceland — trusted for 12 years, unbeatable perks, and the perfect ride for your road trip adventure.

We are proud to have accompanied more than 200,000 travelers on their Icelandic adventure. And this is only the beginning.” — Miguel Rodríguez, co-founder of Cars Iceland

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the summer season approaches, travelers from all over the world are gearing up to explore Iceland’s dramatic landscapes, volcanic plains, and coastal beauty. For those eager to experience the Land of Fire and Ice at their own pace, Cars Iceland offers the perfect road trip companion with unbeatable benefits, a decade of trust, and a personal touch that makes every journey memorable.Founded in 2013 by two close friends united by their passion for Icelandic nature, wildlife, and the spirit of adventure, Cars Iceland was born with a simple mission: to make it easier for travelers to discover the wonders of Iceland. Over the past 12 years, they’ve served over 200,000 happy customers and counting.With over 800 positive reviews and a 4.9/5 rating, Cars Iceland remains one of the top-rated companies in the country.Still proudly local and family-run, the company has grown into a tight-knit team of car rental experts who remain deeply committed to customer satisfaction. Whether it’s your first time driving across the Ring Road or your fifth time chasing the Northern Lights, Cars Iceland ensures your trip starts with confidence and comfort.Explore With Peace of MindEvery rental includes free comprehensive insurance, covering CDW (Collision Damage Waiver), SCDW (Super Collision Damage Waiver), Theft Protection (TP), and Gravel Protection (GP) — giving you complete peace of mind as you explore. With Iceland’s unpredictable weather and ever-changing road conditions, this kind of coverage is not just a perk, it’s essential.But that’s just the beginning.Cars Iceland continues to lead the way in traveler-focused service by offering a fully online booking experience, competitive pricing, and an impressive fleet of brand-new vehicles . From fuel-efficient compact cars to spacious 4x4 SUVs designed to handle Iceland’s rugged terrain, there’s a perfect ride for every type of journey. In line with their environmental commitment, they have added hybrid vehicles and promote responsible driving practices.With no hidden fees and unbeatable value for the quality and service you receive, Cars Iceland gives you the best benefits for your Iceland adventure.Always Here for You with 24/7 SupportWhether you're booking a vehicle, dealing with unexpected weather, or just looking for local advice on your route, Cars Iceland’s 24/7 customer service team is ready to help. Their deep knowledge of the Icelandic landscape, combined with their friendly, no-hassle approach, ensures travelers are supported every step of the way.To ensure every traveler feels at home, Cars Iceland offers its website and customer support in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and more. The company understands that a seamless travel experience begins with clear and accessible communication.A Decade of Driving DreamsCars Iceland isn’t just another car rental company. It’s a company built by travelers, for travelers, and their story is woven into the fabric of every rental. What started as a dream between two nature lovers is now a trusted brand with a global community of adventurers.Even after twelve years, the original spark that inspired Cars Iceland still shines bright. The team remains excited for what lies ahead, welcoming each season with the same passion and dedication that fueled their early days.So, if you're ready to embark on the road trip of a lifetime, there’s no better way to begin than with a company that offers the best of Iceland, wheels included. For more information or to book your Iceland car rental, visit CarsIceland.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.