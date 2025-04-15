Dr. Brenna McLain Expands Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center with New Permanent Location

Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brenna McLain, a leading expert in treating snoring and sleep apnea in Denver, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new permanent location for Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center. With over 12 years of experience using a simple portable dental device, Dr. McLain is confident that she can help patients breathe better, sleep better, and live better at a convenient location near them, without the need for a CPAP machine.The new permanent location for Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center will provide patients with even more accessibility and convenience. Located minutes from Cherry Creek, the center is easily accessible by public transportation and offers ample parking for those who prefer to drive. This expansion is a testament to Dr. McLain's dedication to providing top-notch care to her patients and her commitment to improving their quality of life."Opening our new location in Denver feels like a breath of fresh air!” Dr. McLain said. “We're thrilled to join this vibrant community and dedicate ourselves to helping its residents discover the profound benefits of restful sleep and effective sleep apnea treatment . It's an honor to contribute to the well-being of such a wonderful city."Dr. McLain's simple portable dental device has been proven to effectively treat snoring and sleep apnea without the need for a CPAP machine. This device is comfortable, easy to use, and has helped countless patients achieve better sleep and overall health. With the new permanent location, Dr. McLain hopes to reach even more individuals who are struggling with snoring and sleep apnea and provide them with a non-invasive solution.Dr. McLain is excited to welcome new patients to the Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center's new permanent location in Denver. She is confident that her expertise and the convenience of the new location will make a positive impact on the lives of those suffering from snoring and sleep apnea. In addition to the new Denver location, Dr. McLain also sees patients in Castle Rock . For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.refreshedsleep.com/ or call 303-688-6630.This expansion is a significant milestone for Dr. McLain and Refresh Snoring and Sleep Apnea Center, and she looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional care to her patients at the new location. With the new permanent location, Dr. McLain is determined to help more individuals breathe better, sleep better, and live better.

