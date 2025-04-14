REDX Launches Caller ID App to Help Real Estate Agents Instantly Identify Returning Leads

When a lead calls a real estate agent, REDX's Caller ID app shows relevant information like Lead Type, Name, Location and more.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REDX, a leading provider of real estate lead data and prospecting tools, today announced the launch of REDX Caller ID. This breakthrough feature empowers real estate agents to instantly identify incoming calls from prospects they’ve previously contacted.

The Caller ID app syncs lead contact information—including name, phone number, and lead type—directly to the agent’s mobile phone, so when a prospect calls back, agents know exactly who is calling and why.

With one tap, agents can sync their REDX leads to their phone—without cluttering up their entire contact list. The result is a smarter, more efficient way to handle callbacks and convert more conversations into listings.

“Agents work hard to have conversations every day,” said Curtis Fenn, President of REDX. “But when a lead finally calls back, they’re often met with an unknown number and no context. REDX Caller ID solves that problem by giving agents the confidence and clarity to pick up the phone and start meaningful conversations immediately.”

The new REDX Caller ID app is available for iOS and Android and integrates with the REDX Vortex platform. Once activated, it automatically syncs lead information from a user’s REDX lead lists—including Expireds, FSBOs, FRBOs, Pre-Foreclosures, and GeoLeads—to their mobile device.

Incoming calls from these contacts are no longer mystery numbers; instead, agents will see the lead’s name, number, and lead type directly on their screen, allowing them to tailor their response and build trust from the first word.

A Frustration Solved for Prospecting Professionals

Every day, REDX customers make thousands of outbound calls to connect with potential sellers. But if they leave a voicemail, agents have limited information when a prospect calls them back. Those return calls often would show up as random numbers, forcing agents to guess who was on the other end or let the call go to voicemail.

REDX Caller ID bridges that gap by syncing the agent’s REDX lead data with their phone’s native contacts or display, providing instant recognition when leads call back.

“It’s a small feature with massive impact,” said Kent Brown, a top-producing agent and early user of the feature. “I don’t have to guess anymore. If someone I spoke to last week calls me back, I immediately see their name and that they’re a FSBO. It lets me jump right into the conversation with confidence.”

Built for Real Estate, Built for Speed

Unlike other real estate software that requires third-party workarounds, complex CRMs, or special callback numbers, REDX Caller ID was designed from the ground up for simplicity and performance.

With one tap, agents can sync their REDX leads to their phone, without cluttering up their entire contact list. And because the feature is integrated directly with REDX’s prospecting ecosystem, it updates in real-time as agents generate new leads or update existing ones.

REDX Caller ID works seamlessly across lead types and phone operating systems. Whether you’re following up with an expired listing or chasing down a hot FRBO opportunity, the app ensures you’ll always know when a valuable lead is on the line.

Try REDX Caller ID Today

Current REDX customers can activate REDX Caller ID today and experience the difference for themselves. Download the app and connect your lead list in seconds:

📱 Download on iOS

📱 Download on Android

Never miss a callback again—know exactly who’s calling, when it matters most.

About REDX

REDX is a real estate software company that helps agents find motivated sellers, build repeatable prospecting systems, and grow their business with confidence. The company provides industry-leading lead data—including Expired, FSBO, FRBO, Pre-Foreclosure, and GeoLeads—as well as powerful prospecting tools like the REDX Dialer, Vortex CRM, and Ad Builder platform. Thousands of top-producing agents rely on REDX to turn conversations into commissions every day.

