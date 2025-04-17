Purple Care Logo Top Dressing Service

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Care , a leader in home improvement and luxury lawn care for over 31 years, has introduced an innovative eco-friendly top-dressing service to address soil health challenges in North Texas.This professional-grade solution, inspired by techniques used in the professional sports field maintenance, aims to reduce chemical reliance while promoting lush, resilient lawns.Texas soil conditions—ranging from hard clay to sandy terrain—often lack the nutrients needed to sustain healthy grass. According to the Texas Center for Policy Studies , 12.8 million acres of cropland in the state face high erosion risks.Purple Care’s new top-dressing service combats these issues with a proprietary blend of premium soil, essential nutrients, and lava sand, designed to improve drainage, moisture retention, and weed resistance.The formula was developed in collaboration with Texas A&M scientists."Top dressing restores soil balance naturally," said Justin Berg, CEO of Purple Care. "This method reduces dependency on chemical fertilizers and helps lawns thrive in extreme weather."The service aligns with the growing demand for environmentally conscious landscaping.By enhancing soil structure, top dressing minimizes water usage and fosters long-term lawn health. Unlike traditional treatments, it creates a sustainable ecosystem resistant to North Texas’s heat and drought conditions.___________________________________________________________________________About Purple CareFor over 31 years, Purple Care has been the go-to name for home improvement and luxury lawn care in Fort Worth and North Texas. Specializing in eco-friendly solutions, this company is fully dedicated to assisting homeowners in achieving a healthy landscape that stands the test of time.Contact:Book your consultation: https://www.purplecare.com/contact/ sales@purplecare.comCall Purple Care at (817) 586-143912121 Eagle Mountain Dam RdFort Worth, Texas 76135About Alpha EfficiencyAlpha Efficiency is a leading innovator in performance optimization. With a focus on cutting-edge research and technology, the company develops proprietary strategies designed to deliver maximum resultsPress contact:875 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Top Dressing: The NFL’s Secret Treatment For Perfect Lawns

