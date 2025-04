Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 14, 2025

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

April 16, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Veterans Town Hall – Wichita

April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veteran Ventures: Turning Side Gigs into Successful Businesses – Online

April 16, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Niagara Bottling

April 16, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online

April 16, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

April 17, 2025, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Innovations in Veteran Suicide Prevention – Online

April 17, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online

April 21, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Sharing The Journey – Online Support Group

April 22, 2025, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Online: Corporate Fellowship Program Information Session – Online

April 22, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

April 22, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Effective Communication Workshop – Online

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

Alabama

April 22, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

April 17, 2025, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Phoenix, AZ: Sustainability Fair

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

April 16, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 17, 2025, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Livermore, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Livermore Library

April 18, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Gilroy, CA: Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Gilroy Veterans Hall

April 23, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

April 17, 2025, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Aurora, CO: Greater Denver Area Veterans Job Fair

Connecticut

April 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Somers, CT: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Somers, CT

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

April 17, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, D.C.: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

April 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET, Orlando, FL: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Orlando, FL

April 23, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

April 17, 2025, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Savannah, GA: Sips At The Station

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

April 18, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Honolulu, HI: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Honolulu, HI

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

April 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

April 23, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Women Veterans coffee social

Indiana

April 21, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Peru, IN: Advance Care Planning Events

April 23, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. ET, Fort Wayne , IN: Honor Flight Northeast Flight #50 sendoff

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14 – 16) – Erlanger, KY

April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14 – 16) – Erlanger, KY

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

April 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Salisbury, MD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Salisbury, MD

April 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Suitland, MD: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Suitland, MD

April 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Columbia, MD: PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Information Fair

Massachusetts

April 17, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET, Bedford, MA: Free Produce Market

April 17, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

April 22, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Ann Arbor, MI: Advance Directive Planning Assistance

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Canton, MI: Advance Directive Planning Assistance

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Howell, MI: Advance Directive Planning Assistance

April 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Jackson , MI: Veteran Resource Fair and Tri-County Claims Clinic

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Online: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

April 18, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Kirtland AFB, NM: Combined Internship Fair/Hiring Event – Kirtland AFB

New York

No events listed for this week

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: Advance Directive Planning Assistance

April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, St. Clairsville, OH: Belmont County Advance Directive Fair

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 17, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Montgomery County Council on Aging

April 18, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Dayton, OH: Tenant Resource Fair

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Veterans Job Fair 2025

April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, PA: Washington County Advance Directive Fairs

April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: University Drive Advance Directive Fair

April 17, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Rochester, PA: Beaver County Advance Directive Fair

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

April 17, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Bluffton, SC: Sun City Veterans Association Life Planning Work Shop

April 18, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET, Summerville, SC: Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Enrollment Event

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Myrtle Beach, SC: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Myrtle Beach, SC

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

April 23, 2025, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Clarksville, TN: 2025 Clarksville VA Expo

Texas

April 17, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, San Antonio, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

April 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 17, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 23, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

April 17, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Parkersburg , WV: Veteran Town Hall (Wood County)

Wisconsin

April 23, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. ET, Wisconsin Rapids, WI: Wisconsin Rapids WI- Women’s Health Education on Wheels and Round Table

April 23, 2025, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Merrill, WI: Tri- County Heroes Fair

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find events online at Outreach Events.