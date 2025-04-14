Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Orange County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Nancy Loftus, who died on April 12, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York State Police (NYSP) in Orange County.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 12, NYSP troopers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault with a knife at a residence in Deerpark, Orange County. Upon arrival, troopers encountered Ms. Loftus outside the house with what appeared to be a gun in her hand. Troopers instructed Ms. Loftus to drop the gun and discharged their service weapons, striking Ms. Loftus. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Troopers recovered an imitation pistol at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.