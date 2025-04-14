Rowan County Business Owner Charged in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

A Rowan County businesswoman was arrested Friday, April 11, on a felony tax charge filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Melissa Anne Fleming, 62, of Cleveland, NC, was charged on April 11, 2025 with one count of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Fleming, member of Island Machining, LLC, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $123,756.53 in North Carolina Sales Tax (State and Rowan County) during the period of January 1, 2015 through May 31, 2024. During this time, Fleming was the responsible person of Island Machining, LLC, and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Fleming appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $100,000.00 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for April 14, 2025 in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charge against Fleming resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.