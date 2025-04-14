Baboo Travel Redefines Personalization: Connecting Travelers with Local Experts for Tailor-Made Adventures

Tourist looking at hot air balloons Revelers enjoying Oktoberfest in Germany The famous castle in Osaka, Japan Happy dancer in Rio Carnival in Brazil Tourist hiking in Pokhara, Nepal

Baboo Travel connects travelers with local experts for AI-powered, tailor-made adventures—making every journey personal, meaningful, and easy to plan.

At Baboo Travel, our AI-driven trip planning tools allow customers to personalise their journeys like never before, seamlessly matching them with local experts and curated recommendations.” — Paul Sarfati

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where travelers are seeking more than cookie-cutter itineraries, Baboo Travel is at the forefront of a new era of personalized travel—connecting modern explorers with local experts to co-create unforgettable, tailor-made adventures.

Baboo’s innovative platform bridges technology and human connection. It empowers travelers to work hand-in-hand with vetted, knowledgeable in-destination travel professionals—ensuring every journey is crafted with care, cultural authenticity, and personal flair. Whether it’s a family of four dreaming of cherry blossoms in Kyoto, a solo traveler wanting to deep-dive into Colombian street art, or honeymooners in search of secret beaches in the Greek isles, Baboo places the traveler’s desires at the very heart of the planning process.

“Research is showing that today’s travelers don’t want one-size-fits-all itineraries—they want experiences tailored to their interests, pace, and budget,” said Paul Sarfati, Founder & CEO of Baboo Travel. “At Baboo Travel, our AI-driven trip planning tools allow customers to personalise their journeys like never before, seamlessly matching them with local experts and curated recommendations. By enhancing our human-driven interactions with AI, we make travel planning smarter, faster, and more customised, giving adventurers the flexibility to create truly unique and meaningful experiences.”

And the numbers back it up. According to Maximize Market Research, the global tailor-made travel market is booming, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%, with the market size expected to reach approximately $620.71 million by 2032. The strongest demand is coming from millennials and families, who are favoring meaningful experiences over generic sightseeing packages.

Technology is also shaping this shift. A 2024 Booking.com report shows that 41% of travelers are now open to using AI-based services to plan more personalized and efficient travel experiences. This trend reflects a growing appetite for smarter, more intuitive planning tools that still leave room for spontaneity and discovery—something Baboo Travel has embedded deeply into its platform.

Tailor-made travel is also taking off among multigenerational families. Business Insider recently reported a 30% increase in private villa bookings in 2024, as more families seek privacy, flexibility, and experiences that appeal to multiple age groups. Custom itineraries allow travelers to balance family time with individual interests, making shared travel both harmonious and memorable.

By combining tech-powered trip design with the human touch of local experts, Baboo is redefining what it means to travel well. The result is a travel experience that feels deeply personal, effortless to plan, and rich with meaning.

“At Baboo, we believe travel should reflect who you are—not just where you’re going,” added Sarfati. “That’s why we’re building a future where every trip tells a story, and every traveler feels like the hero of their own adventure.”

TAILOR-MADE ITINERARIES FROM BABOO TRAVEL

7-Day Cusco & The Classic Inca Trail Adventure - Explore the wonders of Cusco and its surroundings on this adventure-filled journey. This trip is perfect for nature enthusiasts and history lovers alike!

14-Day Riviera Maya Family Adventure - Experience the Yucatan Peninsula with your family and experience cenotes, beaches, arqueological sites, and amazing Colonial towns.

12-Day Family Bush and Beach Safari in Tanzania - Thoughtfully created with families in mind, the itinerary blends wild adventure with coastal relaxation, ensuring moments of awe and connection for parents, grandparents, and children alike. Every Tanzanian safari holds its own magic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.