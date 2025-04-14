Landmarks to Be Lit to Honor Dominican Republic Nightclub

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 13 State landmarks will be illuminated blue, white and red today to honor the victims of the Dominican Republic nightclub tragedy.

“I have directed State Landmarks to be illuminated blue, white and red tonight, April 14, to honor the more than 200 individuals who lost their lives in the devastating roof collapse at Jet Set Nightclub in the Dominican Republic, including several who called New York home,” Governor Hochul said. “Our hearts are with all who are mourning this profound loss.”

Landmarks to be lit include: