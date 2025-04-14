Fast-Growing Snack Brand Selects Rutherford County for New Manufacturing Hub

NORTH CAROLINA, April 14 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Wow Bao, a fast-growing Asian street food company, will create 88 jobs in Rutherford County. The company will invest $6.45 million to establish its first company-operated manufacturing facility in Forest City.

"North Carolina welcomes Wow Bao to our state where businesses find a strong infrastructure and ready workforce,” said Governor Stein. “Wow Bao’s decision to expand here strengthens our state's vibrant food industry and brings new opportunities and jobs to Rutherford County."

Wow Bao was founded in 2003 as a fast-casual restaurant brand and became known for its unique Asian-inspired menu, including bao (steamed buns), potstickers, and soup dumplings. Since then, the brand has grown rapidly, offering fresh, flavorful, and high-quality snacks in restaurants, airport locations, hundreds of Delivery Only kitchens and thousands of grocery stores, nationwide. The company is set to meet growing demand by opening its first company-operated manufacturing facility in Forest City, which will increase production capacity, modernize operations, and expand its reach.

“Wow Bao is thrilled to bring our operations to Forest City,” said Matt Fallon, CFO of Wow Bao. “With a world-class workforce and vibrant food and beverage industry, it became clear that Forest City and the State of North Carolina were the perfect home for this exciting phase of Wow Bao’s expansion. We are excited to begin cooking up America’s Number One Bao in Forest City and shipping it out to the rest of the country. We’re grateful for the support of Governor Stein, and our many partners throughout North Carolina, and we look forward to joining the community and catapulting this great brand forward.”

“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and the fourth largest food and beverage industry in the country, North Carolina is the ideal place for companies like Wow Bao to thrive,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our economic development teams at the state, regional, and local level will continue to provide strong support as the company expands their cutting-edge business.”

Positions at Wow Bao’s new facility will include maintenance engineers, production supervisors, sanitation associates, and other personnel. While wages vary by position, annual salaries for the new positions will average $49,648, exceeding the Rutherford County average of $46,673. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $4.3 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Wow Bao Service, Inc. will help facilitate the company’s location to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations to Wow Bao on choosing Rutherford County for its new manufacturing facility,” said N.C. Senator Timothy D. Moffitt. “We look forward to the continued success and impact of their presence in North Carolina.”

“This expansion is a tremendous win for Forest City, bringing more jobs and strengthening our position as a leader in food production,” said N.C. Representative Jake Johnson. “I’m excited to see Wow Bao expand and thrive here.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, North Carolina Community College System, Isothermal Community College, Rutherford County, and the Town of Forest City.