That’s it. Disrupts the Toddler Aisle with New Organic Fruit Crunchables, Now at Walmart Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s it., makers of America’s #1 Fruit Bar, is shaking up the toddler aisle with the nationwide launch of Organic Fruit Crunchables, now available in Walmart stores across the U.S.Grocery shopping for toddler snacks can be overwhelming for parents navigating a crowded category filled with ultra-processed products, hidden sugars, and vague claims like “made with fruit” or “natural flavors.” Decoding labels often requires more time than busy families can spare. That’s it. wants to make snack choices easier for parents with Organic Fruit Crunchables—a real fruit snack made with just 1–2 ingredients: 100% real whole fruit and no added sugars, juices, purees, concentrates, artificial colors, flavors, or dyes.“Today’s modern parents are looking for clean, simple ingredients they can trust,” said Katie Eshuys, President of That’s it. “We’re proud to launch Organic Fruit Crunchables in partnership with Walmart, who shares our commitment to making better choices more accessible for families everywhere. Together, we set out to create something that meets those needs without compromising on taste, convenience, or nutrition.”In addition to being made with real fruit, Organic Fruit Crunchables are free from the top 12 allergens, offering a more inclusive choice for families. Approximately 8% of children under age five in the U.S. are affected by food allergies. The launch also comes as synthetic dyes such as Red 40 and Red 3 face increasing regulatory scrutiny and have already been banned in several states and K–12 school systems due to health concerns.That’s it. has long emphasized ingredient transparency, with packaging that clearly lists ingredients on both the front and back. “We’ve listed our ingredients on both sides of our packaging since we first launched in Los Angeles farmers markets in 2012,” said Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That’s it. “It’s encouraging to see the FDA now proposing to make this standard. Clear, honest labeling should be the norm—not the exception—especially when it comes to snacks for kids and toddlers.”According to the That’s it. Snacking Trends Survey , nearly 80% of registered dietitians believe healthy snacking habits should begin in toddlerhood, and 94% agree that increasing fruit and vegetable intake should be a top priority at every age. These principles have guided That’s it. from day one. In 2024 alone, the brand delivered over 200 million fruit servings and is on track to reach a quarter of a billion by the end of 2025.Organic Fruit Crunchables are now available at Walmart stores nationwide in Apple + Strawberry and Apple + Cinnamon flavors – the latter recently named an Editor’s Top Pick for Plant-Based by Food & Beverage Magazine. The product is also available at Sam’s Club, Amazon, and the That's it. website.About That’s it.Founded in 2012, That’s it. is a leading healthy snacking company with real fruit at the core of everything it does. The company has built its reputation on delivering simple, clean-label snacks made from whole food ingredients—with a focus on transparency, quality, and convenience. That’s it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit.Headquartered in Los Angeles, That’s it. has since expanded its portfolio to include a growing range of category-defining products, including Organic Dark Chocolate Truffles, Organic Caffeinated Energy Bars, and Probiotic Fruit Bars. All products are made with six real ingredients or fewer and are free from added sugar, sugar alcohols, natural or artificial flavors, and artificial colors. That’s it. continues to build on its reputation for simplicity, quality, and trust by delivering convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the evolving demands of today’s health-conscious consumer.That’s it. snacks are available nationwide at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, and Starbucks, and are also sold online through Amazon and www.thatsitfruit.com

