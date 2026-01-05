That’s it. Snacking Survey Finds Fiber Consumption as Breakout Nutrition Goal for 2026

That's it. Releases 3rd Annual Snacking Trends Report That's it.

Americans want more fiber from fruits and vegetables, less added sugar, and fewer ultra-processed foods

What’s especially encouraging this year is that people are not just asking for more fiber, they are increasingly asking for fiber from fruits and vegetables, in formats simple enough to stick with.” — Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy snacking company That’s it. today released findings from its annual 2026 Snacking Trends Unwrapped report, revealing a clear New Year reset: Americans are looking for simple, everyday ways to close the “fiber gap” while keeping long-running goals front and center, including more fruits and vegetables, less added sugar, and fewer ultra-processed foods.The urgency behind the shift is measurable. According to DietaryGuidelines.gov, nearly 9 in 10 Americans fall short of recommended fruit and vegetable intake. Research also estimates that about 95% of Americans do not consume recommended amounts of dietary fiber. That’s it. delivered more than a quarter billion fruit servings in 2025 and set a 2026 goal of 350 million fruit servings, continuing its mission to make real fruit more convenient, accessible, and easy to choose for all ages.For the first time, That’s it. surveyed three distinct audiences to reflect how snack decisions are made in households and communities: 1,000 general U.S. consumers, 1,000 parents of young children, and 135 nutrition professionals from NutritionFAM, the brand’s own community of registered dietitians and nutrition experts.Across all three groups, fruits and vegetables remained the No. 1 snacking priority for the third year in a row. What changed most in 2026 was the volume and intensity of the fiber conversation. Fiber surged as the fastest-rising nutrition goal, and respondents consistently expressed a preference for fiber from fruits and vegetables, and protein from real, whole food sources, not supplements and powders.Parents added a critical dimension to the 2026 snacking conversation: they want real nutrition, but they also need snacks their kids will actually eat, a challenge made harder by the continued dominance of ultra-processed options in everyday family routines. At the same time, respondents described a new 2026 snack standard: practical, satisfying nutrition that feels worth the expense. With budgets still stretched for many Americans, value is increasingly defined as “fullness per dollar,” especially as food costs remain elevated.Dr. Lior Lewensztain, Founder and CEO of That’s it., said: “Both the fruit and fiber gaps are still enormous. Our mission since 2012 has been to help close those gaps by making real fruit more convenient and accessible for all ages. What’s especially encouraging this year is that people are not just asking for more fiber, they are increasingly asking for fiber from fruits and vegetables, in formats simple enough to stick with. In 2026, people want snacks that deliver real nutrition, real satisfaction, and real value.”About That’s it.Founded in 2012, That’s it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That’s it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Dark Chocolate Vegan Truffles, Organic Energy Bars, and Probiotic Fruit Bars. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or fewer and is free from added sugar, sugar alcohols, natural or artificial flavors, and artificial colors.Today, That’s it. is recognized as a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options that meet the needs of health-conscious consumers. That’s it. products are available nationwide at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, Sprouts, Starbucks, and onboard American Airlines, as well as online at Amazon and the That’s it. website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.