FROM NYPD TO HOLLYWOOD: STEVE STANULIS REDEFINES HIS CAREER WITH GROUNDBREAKING SERIES 'GREAT KILLS'

Great Kills Season 1 Actor & Producer Steve Stanulis by Gennaro Brigante

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor & Producer Steve Stanulis is the creative force behind Peacock’s uproarious series Great Kills, which is set to begin filming its much-anticipated second season. From his beginnings as a decorated NYPD officer to becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood, Stanulis's journey is a remarkable story of resilience and creativity.

Great Kills, now to embark in its second season, is a dark comedy/mockumentary about a lonely small time hit man who is the subject of a documentary. The show reveals a pathetically empty and misguided man and the callousness of the filmmakers who just want to get the shots, unmoved by torture and murder. The contradiction between personal life and a job, and the apathy of the people making the documentary reflects satirically the dispassion of content creators in their relentless pursuit of the right shot.

"Every role I take on and every project I produce is a reflection of my journey—from serving in the NYPD to navigating the world of acting and storytelling. I believe in the power of creativity to inspire change, and I'm excited to bring new stories to life that resonate with audiences. 'Great Kills' is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes us next” said Stanulis.

After an injury cut short his career in law enforcement, Stanulis, now a father of three and dog lover, transitioned to working security for A-list celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

Inspired by their encouragement, he pursued acting, refining his skills at Manhattan's HB Studio. His early roles in major films like The Replacements and Gangs of New York quickly established him as someone to watch.

With a diverse body of work that includes appearances in blockbuster films such as The Interpreter and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, as well as acclaimed indie projects such as Chronicle of a Serial Killer, Stanulis has proven his versatility as an actor, producer and entrepreneur. His television credits feature iconic series like The Sopranos, HBO's The Deuce and most recently 5th Borough.

In 2019, Stanulis founded Stanulis Films Inc., producing the award-winning feature film Long Shot Louie, which won Best Drama at the Williamsburg Film Festival and is available on Amazon Prime. As a director, he helmed the film Wasted Talent which won Best Documentary at The New York International Film Festival and the award-winning Clinton Road which he co-directed with Richard Grieco starring Ice-T and Vincent Pastore. As a producer, he is credited for Monica starring Patricia Clarkson and Emily Browning, winner at the Venice Film Festival and of two Spirit Awards.

He also made a significant impact in theater with his Off-Broadway play Stripped, which received critical acclaim and enjoyed a successful run at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Steve Stanulis is represented by Enorana, Right Eye Productions, Agency Talent Group, Artistic Fortune Entertainment & Espada Entertainment.

