Simple Life announces the appointment of Ron Allen as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Ron's deep knowledge base, background, process-driven approach, and commitment to creating outstanding customer journeys set him apart, I am thrilled to welcome him to our team.”
— Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We proudly announce the appointment of Ron Allen as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective April 14, 2025. With decades of exceptional experience, Ron Allen brings a proven track record of success and visionary leadership to this pivotal role, aligning perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled customer experiences and create thriving communities.

A proud native of Asheville, NC, Ron Allen established himself as an innovative sales leader during his impressive 20-year tenure at Disney Vacation Club. He played a critical role in building and leading world-class sales teams and expanding channels across Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland California, and Tokyo. His remarkable ability to combine strategic insights with a customer-first approach has made him a trusted and respected leader in the real estate, hospitality, and travel industries.

"Ron's deep knowledge base, background, process-driven approach, and commitment to creating outstanding customer journeys set him apart,” said Mike McCann. “I am thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the tremendous impact his expertise and leadership will bring to our sales and marketing organization."

Ron is passionate about simplifying and enriching customer experiences, exemplified by his alignment with the company’s motto of “Live Large. Carry Less.” He is dedicated to fostering a sense of connection and belonging while driving innovation to deliver tailored solutions. Known for cultivating high-performance teams, optimizing sales strategies, and leveraging technology, Ron will focus on building a seamless bridge between customer aspirations and our company’s promise of quality and community.

Ron’s appointment underscores Simple Life’s commitment to talent development, strategic business growth, and delivering unmatched experiences that embody the company philosophy. His leadership will play a vital role in guiding the company towards achieving new milestones in excellence, sales, and customer satisfaction. Please join us in extending to Ron a warm welcome to the Simple Life team and congratulating him on this new leadership role.

