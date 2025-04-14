Starlife Dispensary Hosts Star‑Studded Grand Opening Weekend in White Plains, NY — April 18–20, 2025
Custom artwork promoting the Starlife Dispensary 420 Takeover event, featuring graffiti-style design, NYC street signs, and cannabis culture visuals.
Celebrate the grand opening of Starlife Dispensary in White Plains with a weekend of art, music, tattoos, and cannabis culture, April 18–20, 2025.
From Friday, April 18 through Sunday, April 20, the Starlife Takeover invites the community to explore the space, connect with local creators, and enjoy activations from some of the most exciting brands in cannabis. The weekend includes a private influencer dinner, a flash tattoo experience, and a 4/20 Puff & Paint event, creating a cultural moment that blends community and creativity. Exclusive giveaways, custom merchandise, and limited-time product drops will be available throughout the weekend, offering guests plenty of reasons to return each day.
The launch is proudly sponsored by Chef For Higher, Cannabals, STIIIZY, Holiday, Flowerhouse, Juniper & Jill, Splash, and more—leading cannabis and lifestyle brands helping bring the vision to life.
WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS
Friday, April 18 – 7:00 PM
"A Night to Remember" Influencer Dinner & Networking Experience
Hosted by Carlise & Storm, this invite-only event kicks off the celebration with an exclusive dinner and networking mixer featuring local tastemakers, entrepreneurs, and media.
Music by DJ Scenario from Power 105.1
Flash Tattoo Experience: Two featured artists will offer $50 flash tattoos starting at 7 PM.
Saturday, April 19 – 3:00 PM
The Official Grand Opening
Open to the public, the grand opening will showcase Starlife’s state-of-the-art space, curated product offerings, and community-first energy. Attendees can enjoy live DJ sets, giveaways, product demos, and activations by top cannabis brands.
Flash tattoos continue at 3 PM.
Sunday, April 20 – 3:00 PM
Puff & Paint
Hosted by Ton’yah Mahogany, this relaxed 4/20 session invites guests to create art while enjoying cannabis in a chill, elevated environment. It’s a perfect way to wind down the weekend.
About Starlife
Starlife is more than a dispensary—it’s a creative space built to inspire. Designed with a lifestyle-forward approach, Starlife offers a curated cannabis experience supported by immersive retail design, cultural events, and local collaboration. The space is welcoming, modern, and community-centered, aiming to set a new standard for cannabis in Westchester and beyond. Whether you're a first-time shopper or a seasoned enthusiast, Starlife offers something unique for everyone who walks through its doors.
📍 Location
Starlife Dispensary
1 Hall Avenue
White Plains, NY 10603
www.starlifedispensary.com
Instagram: @starlife.ny
