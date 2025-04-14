Submit Release
Nashville Industry Leaders Speaking at the CRE615 Changemakers Summit

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the 3rd annual CRE615 Changemakers Summit on April 24th at Eastside Bowl where Nashville Changemakers in commercial real estate, will share valuable career insights, life lessons and the advice they’d give their younger selves. Speakers include Rodney Chester (CEO, Gresham Smith), Elizabeth Goodwin (Sr. Managing Director, CBRE), Mark Deutschmann (Founder + Realtor, Core & The CityLiving Group) and more. Post panels, the event will conclude with a networking happy hour and complimentary bowling!

To register or learn more visit https://www.cre615.com/changemakers-2025

Alexa Barnett
CRE615, LLC
