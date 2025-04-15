U.S. News & World Report Names St. James Place Among Best Senior Living Communities for 2025

St. James Place Rated Best Independent Living by U.S. News & World Report

St. James Place is the only Independent Living facility in Louisiana to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2025 Best Senior Living community.

We are proud of this national recognition because it is based on the opinions of our community's residents. We consider it a blessing to serve our almost 400 residents and the many more family members” — Dick Wager, President and CEO of St. James Place.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. James Place has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2025 Best INDEPENDENT LIVING community in the country. St. James Place is the only community in Louisiana to receive this rating. St. James Place has also been recognized for Food & Dining and Activities & Enrichment, receiving Emblem Awards in these areas.Now in its fourth year, the 2025 Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News evaluated over 3,800 communities in the United States. Communities are evaluated on several criteria, including resident and family members’ satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities.“We are proud of this national recognition because it is based on the opinions of the residents of our community. We consider it a joy and a blessing to serve our close to 400 residents and the many more family members. We say a big THANK YOU to them for this honor,” said Dick Wager, President and CEO of St. James Place.U.S. News awards the designation of “ Best Senior Living ” only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard, reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a “Best” rating. U.S. News also recognizes outstanding performance in several key areas with a High Performing accolade. These accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide for Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, Food and “Feels Like Home,” and met certain other criteria."Choosing a senior living community is a big life decision for older adults and their loved ones. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings offer families a data-driven search tool, providing transparent and comprehensive assessments of quality,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “We commend the communities that have earned this distinction, reflecting their unwavering dedication to resident well-being and satisfaction.”For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings, explore Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X using #BestSeniorLiving.ABOUT ST. JAMES PLACESt. James Place’s mission continues to be to provide a lifestyle of abundant choices, healthy and vibrant social life, and beautiful spaces you can call home. With over 24 patio homes and apartment floor plans to choose from, you will find home at St. James Place. As the only Life Plan Community in Baton Rouge, St. James Place provides a stress-free, maintenance free lifestyle with the peace of mind that comes with financial security and the knowledge that a full continuum of care is available on campus, should you ever need them. Sponsored by the St. James Episcopal Church, St. James Place opened in 1983 to promote active, successful aging for residents of the Gulf South Region. Located in the heart of Baton Rouge, the beautiful 52-acre landscape offers the serenity of nature along with an amenity-filled, state-of-the-art facilities. For more information, visit their website www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4500.About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

