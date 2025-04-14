Book Unveils the Truth Behind Raoul Wallenberg’s Mysterious Fate

Morris Wolff Raoul Wallenberg's Champion: Morris Wolff's 30-Year Fight For Justice

FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents award-winning attorney and international law professor Morris Wolff has released a groundbreaking book, Raoul Wallenberg's Champion , detailing his decades-long efforts to uncover the truth about Holocaust hero Raoul Wallenberg’s disappearance and imprisonment in the Soviet Union.During World War II, Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg saved over 100,000 Jews in Budapest from Nazi extermination. However, in 1946, he vanished after being detained by Soviet forces. This book offers an unprecedented look into his fate, including legal and diplomatic maneuvers by Morris Wolff and others to secure his release. Featuring key figures such as Chief Justice John Roberts, whose actions have been scrutinized for ethical concerns, along with Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, Henry Kissinger, and Leonid Brezhnev, Wolff’s narrative reveals the political intrigue and Cold War secrecy surrounding Wallenberg’s imprisonment."“As a lawyer and advocate, I dedicated over 30 years—working pro bono—to uncover the truth and seek justice for Raoul Wallenberg,” says Wolff. “This book is a testament to his heroism and the ongoing fight for justice.”Morris Wolff was recently honored as Citizen of the Year by the Jewish War Veterans Organization. He is a trial lawyer and public prosecutor with a law degree from Yale Law School. He began his legal career under Robert F. Kennedy, shaping U.S. Civil Rights and Immigration laws. He has taught International Law at King’s College in London and the University of Pennsylvania, where he has practiced law for over 35 years. His relentless pursuit of justice for Wallenberg earned him the United Nations Peace Award in 1993.Wolff is also an accomplished speaker, currently serving as the Holland America Lines Distinguished Guest Lecturer, specializing in historical and legal topics, including Wallenberg, Teddy Roosevelt, and American history.For more information about the book and his work, visit www.morriswolff.com . To connect with Morris Wolff or attend one of his lectures, contact Holland America at 800-355-3017 ext. 29334 or lgarfi@hollandamerica.com.

