Say Hello to the New TaxRise: A Modern Brand for Smarter Tax Relief Solutions

One of the nation’s top tax resolution companies has unveiled its new people-focused website and brand identity

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2017, TaxRise has resolved tax problems for thousands of clients nationwide, saving its clients millions of dollars.* Spearheaded by founder and CEO Essam Abdullah, the company has been modernizing and streamlining the IRS resolution process.





A New Enhanced Brand Identity

Modern times call for innovative thinking – a mentality TaxRise has embraced moving forward into 2025. The tax relief company is setting its gaze toward the future and tackling the whys, whats, and hows: why change now? What are taxpayers’ pain points? How do they better serve their clients?

“TaxRise is innovating because we see client pain points left unanswered in this unchanged industry. Our company is launching new tools and processes to ease the complicated IRS tax system while being a resourceful hub of information for taxpayers,” explains Abdullah.

Their new website features simple navigation and digestible information, promising and reassuring taxpayers that TaxRise is here to help no matter how complex their case is. TaxRise has built its entire approach around making tax resolution support accessible, transparent, and helpful.

With this new launch, TaxRise has also debuted a new brand logo to accompany its tagline, “Every client. Every time.” The lowercase and rounded wordmark artistically conveys approachability and trustworthiness – traits that any taxpayer in turmoil with the IRS would seek.

TaxRise’s Core Values

Millions of Americans with growing IRS tax debt are struggling to find solutions in an intimidating industry. TaxRise intends to innovate the tax resolution landscape by transforming a traditionally complex and stressful process into a compassionate, streamlined experience.

“For the past decade, TaxRise’s journey in the tax relief industry has been driven by a relentless commitment to enhancing the experience for our clients and our team,” recalls Abdullah. “By actively listening to those we serve and those who help us serve, we have reached a pivotal moment of growth and clarity."

The tax relief company aims to empower individuals and businesses by providing personalized, cutting-edge solutions that alleviate tax debt burdens. Pushing boundaries in a rigid industry, the team has pioneered a client-centric approach, rebuking the deeply rooted and dishonest practices employed by others in the tax relief space.

“Through this evolution, we have refined five core pillars that characterize our success and the trust of thousands of taxpayers. As we embrace this new chapter, we are excited to share these principles with the world,” says Abdullah.

TaxRise’s first core pillar fosters a culture of Humanity. They believe that compassion for every client and employee is essential to what makes them who they are. It is foundational for the success of all valued clients and their cases.

The second is Transparency. Being consistent in TaxRise processes and prioritizing communication with their clients and team makes them a reliable organization for those involved.

Third is Leadership. Stepping forward into difficult choices and conversations is how TaxRise redeems the industry.

Fourth is Intentional Innovation. TaxRise doesn’t believe in innovation for the sake of innovating. The team constantly asks themselves: ‘How can we improve the process?’

The fifth and final pillar is Simplicity. The company aims for solutions that untangle complex processes, systems, and decisions.

“These five principles light a beacon in a complicated and confusing industry. With these promises, individuals and business owners can expect efficient service and responsive IRS representation from our team,” explains the CEO of TaxRise.





About TaxRise

TaxRise is a national full-service tax resolution company serving individuals, families, and business owners. The company specializes in resolving IRS back taxes and state tax issues, offering a free consultation to educate and help taxpayers explore their options. TaxRise is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a recipient of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics, and is a member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) and National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

Learn more at taxrise.com – Every client. Every time.

*Statements about service performance are based on historical results. Individual results will vary and are not guaranteed.

Tax Rise Inc. is a tax resolution firm independent from the IRS. We do not assume tax liability, make payments to taxing authorities or creditors, or provide tax, bankruptcy, accounting, or legal advice.

