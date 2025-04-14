Osprey Custom 4X4 Debuts on Popular NBC Legal Drama Suits LA

Osprey on Suits LA

Osprey Custom 4X4 collaborated with Suits LA Creator Aaron Korsh to have its custom 4X4 appear on the popular new NBC legal drama series.

We are honored that the Suits LA team is using our vehicle on the show," said Aaron Richardet, Osprey Custom 4X4's Owner. "We are thrilled to see the vehicle driven by one of the main characters.” — Aaron Richardet, Osprey Custom 4x4 Owner

CASTLE HAYNE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osprey Custom 4x4 , the world-renowned custom vehicle builders based in Castle Hayne, North Carolina, are thrilled to announce that their latest endeavor—a handsome Fuji White 5-Door Station Wagon, an evolutionary SUV featuring modern technology wrapped in acclaimed motoring legacy—made its debut on Suits LA, the popular new NBC legal drama."We are honored that Aaron Korsh and the Suits LA team are utilizing our vehicle on the show," said Aaron Richardet, Osprey Custom 4X4's Founder. "We are more than thrilled to see the vehicle driven by one of the main characters."Osprey contacted Series Creator Aaron Korsh to see if he would be interested in using one of Osprey Custom Cars' vehicles on the series. Not only did Korsh think it was a good idea, he assigned the truck to actor Bryan Greenberg who plays main character Rick Dodson (pictured) on the show. It appeared for the first time recently on Episode 4, titled "Batman Returns." They will be using the Osprey vehicle in perpetuity for the run of the show.Starting with a new, hot-dipped galvanized chassis, this striking build was completed by Osprey's talented Team of Master Craftsmen and is currently for sale once it completes its duties on Suits LA. A spirited 6.2L Corvette LS3 V8 mated to a precise-shifting 6L80E 6-speed automatic transmission with a PCSpush-button gear selector with LED display distributes power through a heavy-duty, center differential lock-equipped LT230 transfer case to all four wheels ensuring the robust 435+ horsepower and 445+ pound-feet of torque makes it to the ground. Powerful front and rear disc brakes ensure stops are quiet, safe, quick, and efficient.Get behind the leather-wrapped sport steering wheel and you'll be greeted by Osprey's EXCLUSIVE, high-resolution, 12.3" widescreen digital instrument cluster displaying vital information such as speedometer, tachometer, voltmeter, engine temperature, fuel level, oil pressure, odometer, animated turn signals, animated "door open" and low/high beam indicator, date & time, current gear indicator, warning icons, and other important messages. Long gone are the days of "jumpy" fuel readings and dimly-lit analog dials.Complimenting the high-tech gauges is a state-of-the-art infotainment system featuring an AtotoS8 Android-based 7" HD capacitive touch-screen head unit with wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, dual Bluetooth, built-in Digital Signal Processor, and GPS navigation, housed in a satin black center fascia and backed by a rich sounding Rockford Fosgate8-speaker array powered by a Blaupunkt5-channel, 1600 watt amplifier.The body, expertly finished in crisp Fuji White with contrasting gloss black roof, wheel arches, and trim, was carefully reunited with the chassis once back from Osprey's in-house body and paint shop.For additional information about this vehicle, please visit OspreyCustomCars.com.

