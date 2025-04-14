Slutty Vegan Food Truck Hits the Road for National Tour – Now Booking Stops

Slutty Vegan hits the road with bold flavors and big vibes. Now booking stops for its highly anticipated national food truck tour!

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slutty Vegan, the groundbreaking plant-based burger sensation, is hitting the road with its food truck for an exciting nationwide tour. As demand continues to grow for vegan comfort food, Slutty Vegan is bringing its signature burgers, fries, and experience directly to fans across the country.The first stop kicks off in Tallahassee from March 31 to April 5, with upcoming dates and more cities to be announced soon. Fans can expect long lines, high energy, and deliciously messy, plant-based eats.Businesses, events, and organizations interested in bringing the Slutty Vegan food truck to their city can now submit booking inquiries. Availability is limited, and slots fill up quickly. Visit the link below to secure your spot.“We’re excited to take the Slutty Vegan experience on the road, bringing our unique flavor and culture to new cities,” said Reatta Hall, Slutty Vegan franchise owner. “This isn’t just about food; it’s a movement, and we can’t wait to share it with our supporters nationwide.”Follow @SluttyVeganBHAM on Instagram for tour updates, city announcements, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.For media inquiries, booking information, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Reatta Hall+1 (205) 946-5260Sluttyveganbham@blckenterprisellc.com

