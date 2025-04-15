BoxLogix Transforms Dot Foods’ Cold Order Fulfillment with Advanced Packing Automation

BoxLogix LLC

Scalable automation boosts packing speed, accuracy, and efficiency in Dot Foods’ cold chain operations.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoxLogix Transforms Dot Foods’ Cold Order Fulfillment with Advanced Packing AutomationBoxLogix, a leader in material handling automation solutions, has successfully deployed a state-of-the-art warehouse automation system at Dot Foods’ Mt. Sterling, IL, headquarters. This collaboration aims to streamline Dot Foods’ packing operations, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and set new standards for accuracy and scalability in cold order fulfillment.TRANSFORMING COLD CHAIN OPERATIONS THROUGH INTELLIGENT AUTOMATIONAs the largest food industry redistributor in North America, Dot Foods sought a solution to keep up with rising demand while maintaining exceptional service quality. BoxLogix responded with a fully integrated packing solution and Logix WCS (warehouse control system), ensuring that each order is packed in the most efficient, cost-effective manner while maintaining the strict handling requirements of cold chain logistics.KEY INNOVATIONS DRIVING SUCCESSThe automation system developed by BoxLogix includes:• The Logix WCS acts as the central control system, coordinating the entire process. It manages real-time workflows, including order processing, tracking, and shipping, ensuring that each step of the process is optimized for efficiency.• The Logix system includes a custom-built cartonization tool, which automatically determines the optimal carton size for each order based on the products’ dimensions and weight.• Multi-Format Carton Erector – Capable of producing four key carton sizes on demand, ensuring right-sized packaging for every order.• Put Walls & Conveyor Integration – Enabling seamless batch sorting of frozen and refrigerated orders, allowing orders to be sorted simultaneously for rapid fulfillment.• In-Line Scale & Dimensioner – Ensuring precise weight and dimension calculations for accurate rate shopping and shipping cost optimization.• Print & Apply System – Automating label application and tracking, reducing human error and increasing order accuracy."Partnering with Dot Foods on this project has allowed BoxLogix to showcase our creative engineering approach by bringing cutting edge technology and software together in a challenging environment.” said Stephen Cwiak, President at BoxLogix Parcel. “Our technology is designed to allow DOT Foods to manage their growth and implement continuous improvement in their operations.”ENHANCING SCALABILITY & FUTURE GROWTHThe new system processes ~150 cartons per hour, drastically increasing throughput while ensuring orders are efficiently packed and shipped. Designed for future scalability, the system allows for additional put walls, robotic sorting, and automated truck loading as demand grows.For more information on BoxLogix’s automation solutions, visit www.boxlogix.com ABOUT BOXLOGIXBoxLogix designs, integrates, and installs intelligent material handling automation solutions to enhance efficiency in warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. Specializing in robotics, conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), warehouse controls, and proprietary Logix WCS software, we optimize operations with real-time tracking and flexible automation. Our tailored solutions improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and scale with evolving industry demands, helping businesses streamline operations and prepare for future growth.ABOUT DOT FOODSDot Foods, Inc. carries 120,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes food service, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U. S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods' Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.MEDIA CONTACTSKyle KestlerMarketing Manager, BoxLogix513-834-1601✉ kkestler@boxlogixautomation.comEmily WatermanCorp. Communications Manager, Dot Foods636-537-4002✉ emily.waterman@dotfoods.com

