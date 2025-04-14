Small town choir from Denmark aims to unite the world in song

Female singer, a small town choir from Denmark hopes to unite a divided world with their global project "Sing for Unity", explains Project Lead, Vibe Bregendahl (Inserted)

In the small coastal town of Ebeltoft, Denmark, a local choir has stepped onto the global stage with an ambitious goal: To unite a divided world in song.

We know it's ambitious to build a worldwide movement in less than 160 days—but why not try?” — Vibe Bregendahl

EBELTOFT, DENMARK, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small town choir from Denmark aims to unite the world in songWhat do you do when geopolitical shifts leave you feeling unsure and powerless?Sometimes, big ideas come from small places. In the coastal town of Ebeltoft, Denmark, a local choir has decided to step onto the global stage with an ambitious goal: to unite choirs around the world in singing for unity, community, peace, and equality.Ebeltoft, DenmarkUsually, the 30 singers from the choir Female Singers in Ebeltoft gather every Wednesday evening in an unassuming classroom at the local public school. But now, the choir is setting its sights on the world stage with a project they hope will unite singers and communities in a divided world.They call the initiative “ Sing for Unity ”, and the idea is simple - and rather ambitious: they're inviting choirs across the globe to mark the UN International Day of Peace on September 21st with a concert at 2 PM local time.“That way, we create a sound wave of positive energy and joy that travels the globe from time zone to time zone, carrying an important message of unity, community, hope, and peace—something we feel is deeply needed in these times of geopolitical unrest and division,” says Vibe Bregendahl, concept creator of Sing for Unity and an alto in the choir.The project launched in early April, and within just a few days, the choir has managed to organize a local concert featuring 300 singers from nearby choirs. They hope to attract a crowd of 3,000 to sing along—no small feat for a town of just 7,000 inhabitants. And now, they’re going global, Vibe Bregendahl says:“The local response has been overwhelmingly positive. There's no doubt there's a strong motivation to show the world that we want to be united, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with our global community in peace and unity. And we know it's ambitious to build a worldwide movement in less than 160 days—but why not try?”The local concert will take place on the historic deck of Fregatten Jylland , one of the world’s longest and best-preserved wooden warships, originally launched in 1860. Once a proud part of Denmark’s naval defense, the ship is now permanently docked in Ebeltoft as a museum and cultural landmark."There’s something very moving about standing on a former warship and singing for peace,” Bregendahl reflects. “It reminds us how far we've come — and that freedom and equality should never be taken for granted. Soldiers fought for it, and now it’s up to us to preserve it.”And maybe this really is the little choir that could. In less than two weeks, they’ve launched a website, received interest from choirs in countries as far away as New Zealand, USA, Spain, Finland and Canada, and even released a newly composed peace hymn for the occasion.“We’re lucky to have a fantastic conductor, Vibe Ulbrandt, in our choir. She and her husband, Niels Ulbrandt, are composers, and together they've written a beautiful “Sing for Unity” hymn. Choirs can download the arrangements from our website if they’d like to include it in their concert,” Bregendahl explains.And adds that The Sing for Unity team has one more musical wish for September 21st:“Choirs can sing the songs that resonate with their community, but we hope they will all finish their concerts with a sing-along of ‘What a Wonderful World.’ That way, they we give the sound wave a big boost toward its next destination, and we weave a common thread across the globe.”Interested choirs can sign up at www.singforunity.com

Sing for Unity explained

