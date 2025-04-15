Why Brands Are Embracing 'Italian Brainrot' to Go Viral on TikTok and Win Over Gen Z

Meet the Viral Army: From Tralalero Tralala to Špijuniro Golubiro, These Absurd Icons Are Taking Over TikTok — and Brand Tactics Francesco De Nittis, Manager at Human Centric Group and CRM / quantitative models expert, sharing insights on the Italian brainrot trend

Human Centric Group decodes the viral Italian Brainrot trend and explains why it’s more than just a meme for brands chasing Gen Z.

Italian Brainrot is ridiculous — and that’s the point. Brands win when they’re in on the joke but still stay true to themselves” — Francesco De Nittis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new TikTok trend called Italian Brainrot is taking over Gen Z’s feeds — and brands are racing to join the chaos. But according to a sharp analysis by Francesco De Nittis, Manager at Human Centric Group , this is more than just a meme. It’s a masterclass in how smart brands use absurdity, speed, and cultural fluency to stay relevant.De Nittis’ article, published today on Human Centric Group’s website, breaks down how brands like Ryanair and Samsung are jumping on the trend and seeing six-figure engagement spikes — all while barely lifting a production finger. The full article is available here So, what is Italian Brainrot? Think AI-generated characters with names like Tralalero Tralala (a shark in sneakers) or Špijuniro Golubiro (a spy pigeon), yelling nonsense in robotic Italian while bouncing across chaotic, low-fi visuals. It's loud, messy, and wildly popular — exactly the kind of content that sticks with Gen Z.One video posted by TikTok user @amoamimandy.1a featuring the Tralalero shark has already passed 7 million views. Ryanair’s version hit 150,000 views, and Samsung Belgium's remix trended hard in early April. De Nittis notes that brands leveraging this meme-based chaos aren’t doing it for laughs — they’re using it to inject themselves into the fast-moving, low-effort humor loops Gen Z thrives on.“Italian Brainrot is ridiculous — and that’s the point,” says De Nittis. “Gen Z loves content that feels spontaneous, surreal, and made for instant consumption. Smart brands recognize this not just as entertainment, but as a ritual of participation. They’re not just jumping on trends — they’re showing they’re in on the joke.”According to research by GWI, 76% of Gen Z uses TikTok to watch funny videos, and Lifewire reports 57% prefer short videos for product research. Italian Brainrot hits the sweet spot: it’s fast, memeable, and demands zero cognitive load. Scroll, laugh, forget, repeat.But the article warns: virality is not strategy. Brands that only copy trends risk becoming forgettable. “Ryanair succeeds not because they post Brainrot content,” De Nittis writes, “but because their version is still very Ryanair — cheap, cheeky, and chaotic. That’s brand distinctiveness in action.”The formula is simple but powerful:Trend + Brand Distinctiveness = Memorable ImpactThe article urges marketers to ask themselves:• Do we know our brand well enough to play with chaos?• Does the trend reinforce or contradict our positioning?• Can we insert our product without feeling forced?For brands with answers, the payoff can be immense. For those without, chasing trends can quickly backfire.About Human Centric GroupHuman Centric Group is a boutique branding agency based in London, working with global leaders like Danone, Ikea, PepsiCo, and Carlsberg. Known for blending deep market insight with human-first storytelling, HCG helps companies create strategies that resonate across cultures and platforms.About The AuthorFrancesco De Nittis is manager at Human Centric Group. He is an expert market researcher and branding consultant. With a track record of working with leading brands like Carlsberg, Remarkable, and Tecnam Aircraft, he helps companies unlock data-driven insights for strategic growth.

Italian Brainrot Animals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.