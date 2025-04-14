GlitchSecure Raises $2M for Application Security Testing Revolution

Hackers don't stop testing. Neither should you.

GlitchSecure teams up with the BDC to accelerate its cybersecurity platform, providing vulnerability assessments for businesses of all sizes.

Application security is no longer a once-a-year checkbox. We’re helping companies shift from reactive defence to proactive resilience.” — said Jade Null, CEO and Founder of GlitchSecure.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlitchSecure, a Winnipeg-based security testing company, announces the closing of a $2 million CAD Seed funding round. The round was led by BDC’s Seed Venture Fund, with participation from the TinySeed syndicate. This is the first investment in Manitoba for the BDC Seed Venture Fund and marks an important milestone in GlitchSecure’s journey to reshape how organisations approach cybersecurity by replacing outdated, reactive measures with continuous, proactive testing solutions.

Founded in 2022 by Jade Null, a self-taught ethical hacker and penetration testing expert, GlitchSecure is tackling a growing vulnerability in the cybersecurity landscape: the primary reliance on annual penetration testing. These infrequent assessments provide a limited snapshot of an organisation's security posture. In the rapidly evolving threat landscape, vulnerabilities can emerge and be exploited within hours, leaving organisations exposed to significant risks, including data breaches, financial losses, and reputational damage.



BUILDING A PEOPLE-FIRST STARTUP



GlitchSecure is built around its people; this looks like a true commitment to core values of transparency, respect and fair compensation. Salaries are clearly outlined and made public to ensure fair compensation along the journey. As part of the funding round, a meaningful ESOP plan that matches combined investor ownership was created to ensure that when the Company wins big, the employees who built it share in the rewards.

Over the course of 2024, GlitchSecure has grown to ten team members across Canada and the US who are a collection of incredible hackers and folks who are passionate about the mission to secure the web. While a remote-first company, GlitchSecure is based in Winnipeg and will be opening an office over the coming months as a hub for local and visiting team members, as well as the Winnipeg cybersecurity community.



SECURING THE WEB



GlitchSecure helps software companies who are constantly shipping new code on their web apps stay on top of vulnerabilities. The platform provides continuous visibility into vulnerabilities and remediation support. This empowers the average DevOps professional to stay on top of vulnerabilities and foster a culture of security within an organisation. Since launch, GlitchSecure has served early-stage startups and larger, enterprise customers, showcasing the Company’s flexibility to scale with and complement the customer’s growth journey. Customers value the comprehensiveness of vulnerability testing alongside the true passion of the team who are always there to help.

The funding will be used to fuel GlitchSecure's product development, expand its team of security experts, and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. The company is also committed to building a strong community of ethical hackers and security professionals.



ABOUT GLITCHSECURE



GlitchSecure is a Winnipeg-based cybersecurity company founded in 2022 by Jade Null, now bolstered by a team of ethical hacking experts. The company's mission is to provide organisations with the tools and expertise they need to achieve continuous security and stay ahead of cyber threats. GlitchSecure's innovative platform combines real-time security testing with expert guidance and remediation assistance, empowering businesses to build a culture of security.

Interested in learning how GlitchSecure can help you identify and remediate vulnerabilities? Book a call with the founders by visiting glitchsecure.com

