GREG BOONE TO LEAD WALK WEST INTO THE FUTURE OF AI-DRIVEN STORYTELLING AND STRATEGIC GROWTH

Greg Boone, CEO of Walk West

Leadership Centers on Tech Innovation, Growth Opportunities, & Enhancing Authentic Brand Communication to Drive Success in a Rapidly Evolving Digital Landscape

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walk West, the leading integrated marketing and branding agency in the North Carolina Research Triangle region, announces that Greg Boone has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). An accomplished executive, technology strategist, and AI thought leader, Boone’s leadership marks the beginning of an important new chapter of growth, positioning Walk West at the forefront of digital marketing innovation .​Under Boone’s leadership, Walk West plans to:Continue its incorporation of AI and automation into the agency’s service offerings to enhance client engagement and deliver measurable results.Expand into new markets and establish strategic partnerships to broaden Walk West’s reach and provide clients with innovative solutions that align with evolving industry trends.Prioritize authentic storytelling as part of its brand strategy, which fosters meaningful connection through genuine narratives.“Greg is an innovative leader whose expertise in technology, business intelligence, and digital transformation is unparalleled,” said Donald Thompson, Board Chair at Walk West. “He has a remarkable ability to connect strategic vision with AI-driven insights and dynamic storytelling, making him the ideal leader to guide Walk West. Greg’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to digital innovation will keep us on the cutting edge, driving powerful results for our clients.”“Our vision is to revolutionize brand storytelling by harnessing the power of AI and automation to create meaningful connections and deliver measurable outcomes,” said Greg Boone, CEO at Walk West. “As AI technology continues to transform the industry, Walk West is committed to leading the way—empowering our clients to be seen, heard, and recognized by both human audiences and digital platforms alike.”Boone is an expert in Digital Experience with an impressive career building solutions for Fortune 500 companies. His leadership at Blue Acorn iCi, which culminated in a $125M acquisition by Infosys, demonstrates his ability to scale digital operations and deliver commercially successful experiences for brands like Walmart, Charter Communications, NASCAR, and Panera Bread.Named by NC Tech as tech executive of the year in 2018, the Durham native has made significant contributions to the Triangle’s business community as an investor, board member, and mentor.Select Recent Walk West AccomplishmentsWalk West created a strategic partnership with Aplyca to bring brands the best of both worlds: bold, creative storytelling and enterprise-level technical execution. With its combined expertise, the partners will make it easier for CMOs and CTOs to bridge the gap between vision and execution.Acquired Earfluence, an award-winning podcast production and community platform, which cements Walk West as a leader in branded storytelling and leverages the continuing influence of podcasting in driving audience engagement, brand affinity, and measurable business impact.Walk West won Gold at the Triangle American Advertising Awards for its work with NC State Board of Elections on the “Bring it! Your ID. Your Vote.” video spot.Boone was recently tapped as a featured contributor for CMSWire and VKTR.com, where he provided expert insights on marketing in the age of AI during the Adobe Summit 2025—further solidifying his reputation as a thought leader in digital transformation and innovative marketing strategies.About Walk WestWalk West is a premier digital marketing and branding agency specializing in strategic storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven marketing solutions. With a client roster that includes top global brands such as RDU Airport, Lenovo, Deutsch Family Spirits and Wine, and many more, Walk West blends innovation, creativity, and analytics to shape the future of digital engagement. Experience the Walk West difference at walkwest.com.For media inquiries, please contact: Cate Gallagher, cgallagher@walkwest.com

