Valitana and Ai SPARK Bring Advanced AI to Loan Default Forecasting for the CLO Market

CT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Valitana LLC, a provider of market leading CLO Analytics software as a service, announced a strategic partnership with Ai SPARK, a leading provider of AI software for credit risk analytics. This collaboration will further enhance the Valitana Analytics offering by providing Valitana clients with forward looking risk, default and performance metrics at collateral and tranche levels. The data also includes all historical time series information for the deal, tranche and collateral.Through this partnership, Valitana Analytics will incorporate Ai SPARK’s AI-assisted risk analysis service, giving clients supplementary tools to analyze corporate credits within their portfolios.Matthew Fiordaliso, Head of Product at Ai SPARK, commented, “Our clients continue to look for ways to increase alpha while mitigating risk in their portfolios, and we offer historical transparency and a proven technology, using machine-learning, to achieve that for this market”."With this partnership, our clients gain access to additional data points for the underlying collateral of CLO securities they evaluate daily. We’ve seen very promising back-testing results from Ai SPARK, and we are excited to offer their credit analysis with default probabilities to our customers.” said Alex Belgrade, Managing Partner at Valitana.For inquiries, contact sales@valitana.comAbout ValitanaSince 2018, Valitana has been dedicated to providing its clients with intuitive, integrated, and customizable software as a service that helps them make informed investment decisions and improve their operational workflow.The Valitana systems gather and synthesize vast amounts of data throughout the day from the industry's leading data providers, ensuring our clients are operating with the latest available information.For more details, visit www.valitana.com About Ai SparkAi SPARK provides credit risk guidance powered by artificial intelligence. The company’s Transparent Autonomous Risk Algorithm (TARA™) is the leading AI software for credit risk analysis in structured finance.For more details, visit www.ai-spark.com

