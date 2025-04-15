Easton Select Group Acquires Island Pools, Bringing Together the Leading Pool Providers on Martha’s Vineyard

Acquisition expands Easton Select Group’s footprint across Cape Cod and the Islands, uniting two premier local brands

This acquisition brings together the two premier pool companies on Martha’s Vineyard, creating a stronger and more comprehensive platform to serve homeowners, contractors, and communities...” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, has acquired Island Pools, a trusted provider of pool design, construction, renovation and service based on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The transaction strengthens Easton Select Group’s established service presence and commitment to serving the Cape Cod and Islands region and brings together the Vineyard’s two leading pool companies under one organization.Bringing Together Island ExpertiseFounded more than 25 years ago, Island Pools has earned a strong reputation for craftsmanship, custom design, and high-touch customer service. The company has built over 500 pools on the island, ranging from modest designs to the technically and aesthetically extravagant. The company has developed a reputation with homeowners, builders, landscapers, and architects for its creativity, premier workmanship and service dependability.The acquisition includes all business segments of Island Pools—including construction, renovation and service. The company will continue to operate under its trusted name, with no disruption to customer experience or operations. Current Vineyard-based leadership, led by former owner Ted Rosbeck, will remain with the company, ensuring continuity and ongoing support for Island Pools’ valued customers and employees.With a shared commitment to quality and service, Island Pools will now have access to expanded resources, operational support, and industry-leading technologies through Easton Select Group, all while continuing to provide the personalized service their customers value.“This acquisition brings together the two premier pool companies on Martha’s Vineyard, creating a stronger and more comprehensive platform to serve homeowners, contractors, and communities in a region we know very well,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “Island Pools has built a legacy of craftsmanship and trust, and we’re proud to welcome their team into our organization.”Ted Rosbeck, President and former owner of Island Pools, said, “For more than a quarter century, we’ve been creating stunning custom pools and spas exclusively on Martha’s Vineyard. By joining forces with Easton Select Group, we will continue to focus on backyards tailored to the island lifestyle. Both companies deeply understand the Vineyard’s unique character, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers and partners with the personalized service we’re known for.”Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Island Pools to the Easton Select family. This strategic expansion strengthens our reach, enhances our customer base, and broadens our service capabilities while capitalizing on economies of scale. Together, we aim to build on the proud traditions of excellence established on the Vineyard, redefining pool ownership as effortless, enjoyable, and uniquely tailored to each customer’s needs.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at www.eastonselect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.