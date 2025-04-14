HYDGEN and SRM University AP Forge Research Collaboration to Advance Green Hydrogen Technology

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a Singapore & Indian-based leader in hydrogen electrolyzer technology, has entered into a research collaboration agreement with SRM University AP (SRM-AP), a premier research and development institution in India. This partnership, known as the HYDGEN - SRM-AP Joint Research Programme, is dedicated to pioneering new advancements in green hydrogen technology.Through this collaboration, HYDGEN and SRM-AP will focus on developing innovative nano-catalysts for electrochemical hydrogen evolution, a key step toward making hydrogen production more efficient and cost-effective. The research aims to improve catalyst design for water electrolysis, ultimately enhancing the performance of hydrogen electrolyzers and driving the global transition to sustainable energy solutions.“As the demand for green hydrogen grows, innovation in catalyst technology is essential for scaling production efficiently,” said Dr. Goutam Dalapati, co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at HYDGEN. “Our collaboration with SRM-AP will accelerate the development of next-generation catalysts that will reduce costs and improve the viability of hydrogen as a clean energy source.”HYDGEN and SRM-AP have successfully developed a new technology titled ‘Electrochemical Hydrogen Evolution via Innovative Nano-Catalyst: A Path to Sustainable Energy Solutions.’ A patent application for this breakthrough will be jointly filed under both HYDGEN and SRM-AP, reinforcing their commitment to commercializing innovative hydrogen production technologies.“Innovative catalysts play a pivotal role in green hydrogen generation by significantly improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness during electrolysis process,” said Dr. Sabyasachi Chakrabortty, Associate Professor at SRM-AP. “Our joint efforts with HYDGEN will advance the rational design in catalyst development to enhance the reaction kinetics and to reduce energy losses, enabling scalable and sustainable production of green hydrogen to meet growing clean energy demands.”The HYDGEN - SRM-AP Joint Research Programme is a step toward accelerating decarbonization efforts by making hydrogen production more efficient and accessible. By leveraging HYDGEN’s proprietary technology and SRM-AP’s research capabilities, the collaboration will support advancements in electrolysis technology and the development of sustainable hydrogen solutions.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.About SRM University APSRM University AP, located in Andhra Pradesh, India, is a leading research and innovation-driven institution dedicated to advancing science and technology. With a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions, SRM-AP collaborates with industry leaders to drive groundbreaking research in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies.For more information, visit www.hyd-gen.com ; ; https://srmap.edu.in/ ; Chakrabortty Lab - Functional Nanomaterials Lab

