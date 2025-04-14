HYDGEN & University of North Bengal Announce Research Collaboration on Low-Cost Electrocatalysts for Hydrogen Generation

Signing of MoU at HYDGEN Innovation Day

This collaboration marks a significant step toward making green hydrogen production more cost-effective and accessible.” — Dr. Goutam Dalapati

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a Singapore & Indian-based leader in hydrogen electrolyzer technology, has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the University of North Bengal (NBU), a premier research and development institution in India. The partnership, set to run from March 2025 to February 2027, aims to drive innovation in green hydrogen technology through the joint research program, HYDGEN - NBU Joint Research Programme.Under this agreement, HYDGEN and NBU will collaborate on the development of low-cost electrocatalysts for hydrogen generation and storage, addressing key challenges in cost-effective and scalable green hydrogen production. By leveraging HYDGEN’s expertise in advanced electrolyzer technology and NBU’s deep research capabilities, the partnership seeks to enhance hydrogen production efficiency and support global decarbonization efforts.“This collaboration marks a significant step toward making green hydrogen production more cost-effective and accessible,” said Dr. Goutam Dalapati, co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at HYDGEN. “By combining our cutting-edge technology with NBU’s research excellence, we aim to accelerate the commercialization of innovative electrocatalysts that will improve the efficiency and affordability of hydrogen generation.”As part of this collaboration, HYDGEN and NBU have successfully developed a new technology that strengthens green hydrogen production. A patent application for this breakthrough innovation, titled ‘Low-Cost Electrocatalysts for Hydrogen Generation and Storage,’ will be jointly filed under both HYDGEN and NBU.“The project will focus on the development of low-cost electrocatalysts for hydrogen production, a critical step in enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of renewable energy systems. The research group has significantly contributed in the design, synthesis, and testing of electrocatalysts with the potential to significantly lower production costs while maintaining high efficiency,” said Dr. Bhaskar Biswas, head of NBU’s chemistry department and group leader for the Laboratory for Structural Engineering and Sustainable Catalysis. This partnership brings together the HDYGEN team, along with a core NBU research team that includes Mr. Sangharaj Diyali, Mr. Nilankar Diyali, Mr. Subhajit Saha, and Ms. Meena Chettri.The HYDGEN-NBU collaboration aligns with global efforts to decarbonize industries and transition toward clean energy solutions. The research will focus on developing innovative catalyst designs for water electrolysis, enabling greater efficiency in hydrogen production and its integration into electrolyzer systems.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.About University of North Bengal (NBU)North Bengal University (NBU) is a public university established in 1962 and located in the state of West Bengal, India. Situated in the Darjeeling district, NBU serves the educational needs of the North Bengal region, including parts of West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Bhutan. NBU is a leading research institution recognized for its excellence in higher education, in disciplines like humanities, social sciences and science, and offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines. A strong focus on sustainable energy innovations at NBU encourages collaborations with industry leaders to develop breakthrough technologies in fields such as green hydrogen.

