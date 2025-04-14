RXM Creative Wins Design Bronze at Dubai Lynx for NOUKK Identity, A New Sustainable Luxury Brand

With only 8 winners, we’re proud to be one of them. A story of turning waste into luxury and heritage into identity.

NOUKK, the first luxury textile from Arabian camel hair, won Bronze at the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards for its new brand identity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOUKK, the world’s first sustainable luxury textile made from Arabian camel hair, has been awarded a Bronze Lynx at the 2025 Dubai Lynx Awards for its new brand identity, developed in partnership with RXM Creative, an award-winning agency with offices in New York and Bucharest.The NOUKK identity project was recognized in the Design – Brand Identity category for its visionary fusion of sustainability, cultural heritage, and visual storytelling — as one of only eight winners in the Design category. The project marks the first award for RXM Creative at Dubai Lynx, showcasing the agency’s branding capabilities and growing presence in the GCC region.NOUKK stood out for transforming discarded camel undercoat fibers—a material previously overlooked—into a new luxury textile category, redefining the concept of sustainable fashion in the region and beyond.RXM Creative developed the brand identity by drawing from Arabian heritage and the natural palette of the desert. The visual language centers around a refined logotype where the ‘N’ subtly evokes a camel’s silhouette, paired with desert-inspired hues and elegant typography. This minimal yet symbolic design brings the story of NOUKK to life across digital platforms, packaging, and product applications.'It was a pleasure to work on a project that brings sustainability into the luxury space, transforming a discarded material into one of the finest fabrics in the world. We all fell in love with the branding’s simplicity and the richness of its heritage', said Mihai Botarel, Executive Creative Director & Co-founder of RXM Creative.'What made the branding process with the RXM team so seamless was how deeply they understood our world of sustainability, luxury, and cultural nuance.'— A. Kasas, Head of Brand Marketing, NOUKK.Since its launch, NOUKK has achieved:+150% increase in unique web visitors;+700% growth in social media followers;2.8 million impressions across channels.NOUKK not only elevates a previously wasted fiber into luxury textiles using innovative technology that separates fibers as thin as 16 microns, but also supports local herders, promotes animal welfare, and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals—setting a new global benchmark for ethical luxury.About NOUKKNOUKK is the first fine textile brand made from Arabian camel hair, sustainably sourced and crafted in Italy. Each product supports local desert communities while redefining what’s possible in premium fashion. Learn more at www.noukk.com About RXM CreativeRXM Creative is a global creative agency with offices in New York and Bucharest. With a focus on culture-first storytelling, design, and strategic brand thinking, RXM has an impressive client roster spanning the US, Europe, and the Middle East.Some of their past and present clients include Ray-Ban, Under Armour, Sunglass Hut, Loro Piana, Christian Louboutin, The World Bank, and L’Oréal, as well as several real estate and tourism clients in the GCC.RXM’s new branding division also created the brand identity for DIANA, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic.Find out more at www.rxmcreative.com

